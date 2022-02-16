A dynamic weather system is expected to impact the southern states Thursday evening and early Friday night, including much of Alabama.
The National Weather Service is predicting that strong to severe storms will be possible between 2 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, with the main window for Tallapoosa County open from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m.
The confidence in the overall severe threat is still in the air. Many of the parameters for severe storms will be in place, such as sheer and instability, but forecasters cannot be sure on specifics just yet.
A large part of the state will face the risk of damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes on Thursday, in addition to strong gradient winds, unrelated to severe storms. Winds will average 15-25 mph out of the south, with potential for gusts to 30 or 35 mph. Flooding is not yet expected with this event.
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has put a large part of western Alabama in a standard level two out of five risk category for severe weather Thursday. The eastern half of the state is in a level one out of five risk category.
Ahead of the potential severe weather, the NWS encourages everyone to have at least two reliable ways of receiving severe storm warnings, such as a NOAA weather radio and wireless emergency alerts on cell phones. You should also have an action plan in the event you are placed under a warning; this means knowing where to go and how to get there.
As the severe weather event draws closer, forecasts may change.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph along with
some locally higher gusts, shifting during the evening in the
west half of the state.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
