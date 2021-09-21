Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook A drive leading to five homes known as Amber Hill Road was out Sunday evening. The private road is not the responsibility of the city and the washout has left about eight residents including Wyatt Dunsieth stranded.
For the last several years Dunsieth has frequented local convenience stores for a bacon and egg biscuit. But that came to a halt after Sunday storms washed out a private road leading to five residences.
“I used to go to What’s Curb Market every morning,” Dunsieth said. “They have the best breakfast in town. You can’t beat it. It’s good, good meat, good eggs, the biscuits are good. To me it’s the best breakfast in town.”
Runoff backed up in area just off of Highway 128 between Highway 63 and Wind Creek State Park. The private road is known as Amber Hill Road and Dunsieth used the private drive just hours before it washed out.
“I came through about 4:30 p.m,” Dunsieth said. “I had been to Goodwater. I got out and looked and the creek was full. It was running and everything. About 7 p.m. (a neighbor) called me and asked if the water was off.”
Dunsieth decided to do a little investigation about the water knowing the water went down the hill to Highway 128 to connect to a water main.
“I was joking with my wife that maybe it was blowed out down the hill and the road washed out,” Dunsieth said. “I came down and the water was just spraying when I got to the bottom of the hill.”
Dunsieth was able to jerry rig a patch to get his water back on. An Alexander City water department employee helped with the patch and told Dunsieth he would report the issue with the city.
“It’s not a city street,” Dunsieth said. “From what I heard it was the last subdivision in Alabama where they did flagpole lots. The city annexed it a few years ago. I don’t think we will get any help from the city from what I heard.”
Now the stop sign is in the creek and the driveway is impassable. Five homes and eight residents are now cut off.
Dunsieth is now looking for help to getting he and his neighbors access to Highway 128.
“I hope maybe the city or somebody will help us,” Dunsieth said. “I have been told by somebody to call the baptist association as there might be disaster relief money available.”
In the meantime Dunsieth has done a little preventive digging around his water line in case the steep dirt walls decide to cave in more.
Dunsieth had slowly been working on the road spending $6,100 of a settlement he received for a car accident to repair ruts.
“The only thing I draw is my check,” Dunsieth said. “Nobody else out here has much.”
A contractor was scheduled to come next month to complete work and move a water line that was in the middle of the road to the side. That water line is not operable after the wash out.
Dunsieth’s neighbor is also investigating an old logging road to see if there is another way out for the eight residents.
“It was there years ago but it is so growed up now,” Dunsieth said. “I have never been through it all the way. People have told me about it. They put trees across it years ago to stop people from coming on it. Someone is going to try and walk and see if you can get out.”
In the meantime, Dunsieth hopes the waterline repair holds.
“I’m happy not having to tote buckets of rain water,” Dunsieth said. “At least we can keep the toilets going and take a shower.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.