StillWaters golf course and Copper’s Grill will now be managed by Atlanta-based Bobby Jones Links.
The course and restaurant will still be owned by Keith and Debbie Hiett who purchased the property in 2015. Bobby Jones Links will manage the entire operation.
StillWaters is not the only golf property Bobby Jones Links added to its portfolio as it will also provide management expertise at Big Canoe in Jasper, Georgia.
“Our primary focus at both of these two new properties is making the already very busy food and beverage amenities even more successful and profitable for our clients,” Bobby Jones Links co-founder and CEO Steve Willy said.. “These are wonderful lake properties, with great golf as well, that we look forward to improving for our clients.”
Bobby Jones Links currently manages more than 500 courses around the world. StillWaters is now part of the group.
Stillwaters Golf Club, a semi-private club south of Dadeville is home to the Highlands Golf Course, a 72 course that features breathtaking views of the Alabama woodlands. The course is currently undergoing improvements lead by Hiett. The club is also home to Copper’s Grill.
“The response to Bobby Jones Links this year has been remarkable. We are so honored to work on high-caliber clubs in his name and his spirit,” Bobby Jones Links co-founder and chairman Whitney Crouse said.