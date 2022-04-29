Students at Stephens Elementary School dressed for success on Thursday as part of the school’s annual Career Day where they had the opportunity to learn about various careers.
Throughout the day, students adorned the clothes of doctors, lawyers, teachers, police officers and baseball players and created career presentations exploring job trades and professions.
School counselor Tabitha Blankenship explained that the special learning initiative developed through the school’s guidance program, and that students have been learning about a vast array of careers during the school year.
“We love Career Day and host a Career Day annually at Stephens, and yesterday, we had the opportunity to see students dress up representing their future career choice,” Blankenship said.
Over the last several months, teachers have been building students’ career awareness through lessons, classroom discussions and guest speakers. During classes, students took career surveys to determine what careers match their current interests.
With Career Day, they finally had a chance to put their knowledge on full display.
As part of the initiative, students created career presentations for their fellow classroom peers, but Blankenship noted that preparations for the event had been a school-wide effort.
“It has truly been a whole school team effort throughout the year in exposing students to as many careers as possible and really being intentional about it. We were so proud to see our third and fourth graders thinking about and planning for their future careers,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship described this year as especially educational as students have been building their career awareness by completing the Kuder Galaxy online program and being exposed to careers that wouldn’t normally on display during a typical job fair.
“This year we really saw them representing careers that go beyond their typical career choices and that is because of the greater awareness for what's really out there in the job world that we have been trying to build,” Blankenship said. “We hope they continue to grow their awareness and develop career pathways.”
In addition to Career Day, Alexander City Schools has sought to make career readiness a district-wide objective and hosted a I-Learning Day Friday. Over the past week, the school has spent time working on career exploration units across all grade-levels.
Alexander City Schools Public Relations Specialist Jessica Sanford added that these types of learning opportunities go to the heart of the school’s district mission.
“The mission of ACS is to create pathways to success for our students which is why this initiative was implemented,” Sanford said. “A K-12 approach to career exploration helps expose students to the many opportunities available to them beginning at the elementary level and continuing through high school.”
Schools will be sending home career-related projects for students to work on remotely with projects and presentations to be turned in on Monday.