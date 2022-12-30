Mollie Hardy Barrett
Submitted / The Outlook

To know Mollie Hardy Barrett was to love her, according to everyone who knew her.

Mollie Hardy Barrett instructs her second-graders at Jim Pearson Elementary School to behave themselves and to believe in themselves before she retires from teaching in 2015.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you