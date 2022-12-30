To know Mollie Hardy Barrett was to love her, according to everyone who knew her.
The Alexander City native wore many hats — teacher, wife, sister, mother, friend, volunteer and so much more — in her time on this earth.
“She was an incredible mother,” Dana Hardy-Ferniany, Mollie’s sister, said. “When we found out she was having twins in New Orleans, well, I just thought ‘How in the world is she going to do it?’ But she did an amazing job. They [her children Hardy and Hannah Barrett] are amazing people.”
Apart from her twin children Hardy and Hannah Barrett, Mollie raised countless other children in the Alexander City area. She was a second-grade teacher at Jim Pearson Elementary School until she retired after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After an operation and rounds of medicine, she was officially cleared and cancer free. Until the cancer returned recently, many years later. ] Mollie lost the fight with the disease Dec. 23, 2022.
Alexander City Schools and the staff of Jim Pearson released a statement about Mollie’s passing saying that the student and staff loved Mollie dearly.
“Alexander City Schools along with the staff of Jim Pearson Elementary would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mollie Hardy Barrett,” the statement read. “Mollie taught second grade at Jim Pearson Elementary for 18 years. Her students and the staff loved Mollie dearly! She had a tremendous impact on the students of Jim Pearson and our community. Please join us in continued prayer for the Hardy and Barrett families.”
Mollie wasn’t just a beloved teacher and mother though. She was a dear friend to all that knew her and a sister to George Hardy and Dana Hardy-Ferniany. According to George, Mollie was his greatest champion.
“That’s what I am going to miss most about Mollie. She laughed at all of my jokes. She would laugh at all of the silly jokes I made. She and I would just be silly together,” George said.
George, who was a cheerleader at Auburn while Mollie was a majorette, said it was special to see her perform at Auburn and that even after her four years as a majorette came to an end, she would still strike the majorette pose for nearly every photo for the rest of her life.
Dana said Mollie loved to dance and act and that she was a supporter of local theatre groups. But more than that, she was a bright light. Dana also said that she and Mollie “laughed a lot.”
“She had a great sense of humor. She could light up any room. She was the life of the party anywhere. Even when we were just eating dinner. She was the light. She enjoyed life. She was very spiritual. She could feel everything so much more than everyone else. She loved trying new things,” Dana said.
According to her obituary, Mollie grew up in a fun-loving family.
Mollie was born on January 28, 1957 and is the daughter of Bill and Mary Ann Hardy. Her life would take her to Auburn where she majored in education and enjoyed being a majorette for four years. After college, she moved to Birmingham, where she met her husband, Billy Barrett.
According to Dana, Billy’s work took them to New Orleans a few years after marriage. Mollie gave birth to Hardy and Hannah Barrett while living in New Orleans.
They returned to Alexander City soon after. Mollie pursued her calling and after she earned her master’s degree, she started teaching second grade at Jim Pearson Elementary School.
After retiring from teaching, Mollie and Billy enjoyed several years traveling in the United States and abroad, but when they were home, Mollie spent time serving others. She often volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Cancer Center, and she served as president of the Russell Medical Center Auxiliary.
When she wasn’t doing all those activities, she was attending church at St. James Episcopal Church. At St. James, Mollie served on the vestry, participated in services as a reader and was on a Soup to Go Team.
According to Dana and George, some of Mollie’s favorite things were morning mountain bike rides, boating to Peanut Point, quiet times doing her numerous needlecraft projects, and sunsets shared with family and friends over a delicious meal.
According to Betsy Iler, one of Mollie’s dear friends for about 11 years, Mollie had a joy for life.
“Mollie lived happy,” Iler said. “She had fun, and she shared that fun, that zest for living wide open, with everyone.”
Before she retired in 2015, Mollie recorded a video for her class at Jim Pearson. On a smart phone, outside her home, she recorded the four-minute-long video telling her students to behave and to always believe in themselves. According to her brother George, that video shows exactly who Mollie was.
“Hey boys and girls. It’s me, Mrs. Barrett. I hope you guys haven’t forgotten me by now. I know it has been a long time since we seen each other — a real long time. But listen, I just want to tell y’all one thing. Thank you so much for all the sweet, sweet, sweet, get-well cards and letters y’all wrote to me. I have to admit, it made me cry a little bit when I read a lot of them. It really touched my heart and I thank you all so much for sending me those. It really meant a lot to me. I just want to tell y’all something, boys and girls. I was supposed to come back to school right after fall break and finish out teaching the rest of the year. But something happened when I had my little operation and the doctor said that I was going to have to stay out the rest of the year because they were going to put me on some medicine. This medicine I have to take takes a long time to work and the doctor said I really can’t go be around a bunch of school kids, so you really need to take off the rest of this year. It’s going to take a couple of months. So, I’m not going to be able to come back, but I want y’all to do me a huge, huge favor. Please, please mind your teacher that you have now. I heard she’s fabulous and you’re going to have a wonderful, wonderful rest of the year with her. So, do me a favor, and pinky promise me — every one of you —, that y’all are going to do your very, very best. Now, just because I’m not there doesn’t mean you’re not going to learn how to do your math and science. She knows just as much, if not more, than I do. And she is going to do a great job with it. But there is one thing that I want you to learn from me, okay? I want you all to listen very carefully. It is very, very important. One thing I want you to always remember, boys and girls, is this: Always believe in yourself, okay? You believe that you are the best that you can be, and whatever you set your mind to do in life, you can do it. If you want to be a doctor, a teacher, a lawyer, a fireman, an astronaut, or whatever you want to be, you can do it. All you have to do is set your mind to it and you can do it. Just believe in yourself. And I want every one of you to do your best in second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade, all the way to twelfth grade. And then I’d like to see every one of y’all go on to college or do some more education, to keep learning. Because the smarter you are, the better life you will have. Please remember that. That is so important, even at seven or eight years old. It is very, very important. So, just remember that. Believe in yourself and I want all of y’all to be on your very best behavior for the rest of your lives, okay? No more bullying anybody, and no more misbehaving. I want you all to mind the teachers when they talk to you and teach you things. All your teachers, okay? I’m going to be checking in all year long to check on y’all and make sure y’all are doing your best, okay? I love you all and I miss you so much. I think about you all every single day. I love you guys. And remember: Believe in yourself. You can do whatever you set your mind to do. And always do the right thing. Okay? Alright. Bye, bye, guys. Love you.”