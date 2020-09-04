School is back in session and one of the most important tools for any student is a library card, according to Adelia M. Russell Library director Amy Huff. Whether students are being home-schooled or attending virtual or in-person classes, a library card can be a vital resource.
Even though a person can obtain a library card any time, the American Library Association set aside September as National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
The campaign started in 1987 as a response to then Secretary of Education William Bennett, who said, “Let’s have a campaign … Every child should obtain a library card and use it.”
A detailed account from this 2015 blog post can be found at the American Library Association Archives, “A Library Card for Every Child: Library Card Sign-Up Month” by Cara Bertram.
Library cards are free at Mamie’s Place Children’s Library and Adelia M. Russell Library and with them are numerous resources to help assist during the academic year. One of the newest advantages at the Adelia Russell Library is its new mobile printing capability. Documents and files can be sent from any device from anywhere. The prints can be picked up at any time from the computer lab desk but fees do apply.
Call the library at 256-329-6796 or stop by for more information on how to utilize these and other services.
Visit www.alexandercityal.gov/library to connect with reliable and accurate resources including the Alabama Virtual Library, Homework Alabama (tutor.com), Learning Express Library and of course eBooks through Overdrive (Libby). Wi-Fi is accessible from the library’s parking lot 24/7 and the pavilion is available as an outdoor study area.
The library’s normal hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.