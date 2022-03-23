The Tallapoosa River Fest, a one-day canoe and kayaking float down one of the county’s majestic waterways, has returned for a second year in a row.
Registration for the event officially opened on Monday, March 21, and has been met with swift enthusiasm. According to Sandra Fuller, tourism director for Tallapoosa County, over 55 people registered for the event on the first day.
Since that time, that number has grown to 75 participants.
“We're excited about the River Fest. The first year went very safely and we had a lot of people involved and received really quick and great participation,” said Fuller.
Since launching in 2021, the attraction has resulted in a large boost in Tallapoosa County’s tourism with people from all over the southeastern United States participating, according to Fuller.
“We love people to take advantage of it that live here, but obviously another one of our goals is to make people aware of what we have in our county, and so it appears that this does that,” said Fuller. “There's a lot of canoers and kayakers that just love to go on the different trails here and all over the state so it's a big deal to do it.”
In fact, of the 125 paddlers last year, 95 percent lived outside Tallapoosa County. Fuller said that the festival began as a way to highlight Tallapoosa County’s more subtle attractions to both county residents and outside visitors.
“We have beautiful Lake Martin, which I tell people all the time seems to sell itself, but one of our goals was to see what we had and lacked in our community, and I didn't know if a lot of people knew about the river paddling and how active it was,” said Fuller.
For this year, that pattern seems to still hold true as only 10 participants are currently Tallapoosa locals while the rest are traveling from Florida, Georgia and various parts of Alabama.
Regardless of origin, Fuller said that all boat riders will have a chance to enjoy the annual blooming of the state’s Shoal and Cahaba lilies, a rare treat as the aquatic flowering plant is indigenous to only Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
“It will be right in the middle of the lily bloom on the river and people can take advantage of looking at them because they're only here for a short while, but they're absolutely beautiful,” said Fuller.
The Tallapoosa River has such a lush countryside that the area has actually been designated as part of the Alabama Scenic River Trail. Paddlers will be traversing six-miles of the trail between Horseshoe Bend Bridge and Jay Bird Creek.
Rides will begin on June 4 at 7:30 a.m. near Kylee Cooper Farms where participants will be shuttled to the river. Following the boat ride, attendees can enjoy live music, a cookout and games.
Registration is available until April 21 or until 150 paddlers are registered, whichever occurs first.