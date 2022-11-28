The ringing of a bell can be heard outside of Renfroe’s Market in Dadeville right after Thanksgiving.
On some days, the sound of this bell can be traced back to a 75-year-old volunteer standing next to a red kettle that reads “The Salvation Army.” The Salvation Army’s bell ringing fundraiser is a fairly common sight to see, but this particular volunteer has been signing up to ring the bell for the past 15 years.
The first year Tommy Glasscock signed up was because his daughter mentioned Virginia Fuller, the branch manager of PNC Bank at the time, was looking for ringers. He went to Fuller later that day and signed up to ring the bell every day from Black Friday to Christmas Eve.
“I was the first one to start ringing it in Dadeville. I rung it from 9 o’clock in the morning till 4 o’clock that afternoon, six days a week,” Glasscock said.
In fact, if they would let him, he would ring it on Thanksgiving too. Glasscock said the hardest part of ringing is the cold weather, but what keeps him coming back each year is simply his love for it.
“I love it. I love helping people,” Glasscock said.
Glasscock said he has met a lot of different people over the years, which is one of the most enjoyable parts of the work.
“There’s so many of them. Everybody in Dadeville gives,” he said. “The people of Dadeville they love to give.”
Thinking back, Glasscock remembers one gentleman who would come by every year to put in a one hundred dollar bill. Then, there was one year Glasscock checked inside the kettle after a long day of ringing and there was $800 donated.
Glasscock said sometimes he also takes his great grandkids out there to join him.
“They love them kids,” he said. “I’ve had kids come home and bring back their lunch bags full of pennies and put it in the bucket.”
Other times, Glasscock said people walk into the market without a glance, but he tells them “Merry Christmas” regardless.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the Salvation Army’s website, the money donated to the red kettle stays in the local community. It can go toward a variety of needs from providing holiday meals to gifts for children.
Sue Hooper Mason is the volunteer recruiter for the Dadeville area’s Salvation Army bell ringers. Mason said the first time she met Glasscock was right there outside Renfroe’s Market.
Mason was walking towards the market and the sight of the red kettle made her think back to her father. When she was growing up, her dad would volunteer to ring the bell. Once she got up to Glasscock, she started to ask him how she could get involved.
“And he said in his wonderful way, ‘Well come on and grab the bell.’ I started ringing the bell and just had a wonderful time and saw people and met people and heard stories of the Salvation Army helping people,” she said.
That was back in 2009 and Mason said of all the years she has known Glasscock, she can’t remember seeing him without a smile.
Glasscock has lived in Dadeville for about 54 years and in retirement he works at McKelvey Chevrolet part time. Mason said she’s pretty sure he knows just about everybody and anyone who says, “Hey Tommy,” he calls them back by name.
This year, Glasscock plans to be ringing on Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. He said that’s the only time he’s able to do it this year, but he’s glad to be a part of it.
“I’m going to ring it this year if nothing don’t happen. Good Lord willing. I’m going to be there this year,” he said.
The Salvation Army bell ringing will wrap up on December 24. The ringers typically operate on two-hour shifts beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.
“Ringing the bell is fun. You see people that you haven't seen in a long time,” Mason said. “And often, they will ask me or ask him [Glasscock] what they can do? Who do they see to ring the bell themselves?”
Mason said the answer to that is anyone is welcome and to sign up, just email her at 1SweetHomeAlabama@charter.net.