Great medical care is often associated with large medical centers and metropolitan areas.
But great medical professionals are everywhere including Alexander City.
Dr. Regina Phillips and her staff Russell Medical Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine have been honored again by Healogics with its sixth Center of Distinction award and Phillips has been honored with the President’s Circle. Phillips was one of five Healogics physicians from more than 600 wound care centers across the country.
“I was surprised and humbled,” Phillips said. “One person doesn’t win this award. We are a team based practice. Without the team, I couldn’t shine. It takes every person in this building to do the things we do.”
Phillips and her team are being noticed by patients from across the Southeast. Frank Talbot is from south of Troy and has been having issues with an infected foot.
“I stuck a nail in my foot back in August of 2020,” Talbot said. “It stayed infected all year last year. We went through doctor after doctor and went through two wound care centers in south Alabama.”
Talbot already had a relationship with Dr. Karen Mockler. She was in Enterprise before coming to Russell Medical. Talbot still saw Mockler and was visiting with her in January when she referred Talbot to Phillips.
“I saw Dr. Phillips sometime late January,” Talbot said. “My foot was so infected she immediately sent me over to the hospital and stayed there four days getting antibiotics.”
But that was just the beginning of a new journey to save Talbot’s foot.
Phillips made sure Talbot was up to the task.
“She told me that day she could save my toes and foot and they will work and everything will be fine,” Talbot said. “But I had to help. She was upfront with me. She laid it all on the table, just like it was and things I had to do. She didn’t make any bones about it, my foot was in a mess.
It had tunneled out through to my toe.”
Phillips had Talbot visit his cardiologist in Birmingham to make sure his heart was up to the task. Talbot also had to begin to get his diabetes under control.
Talbot listened. Afterall he was about to lose his foot. The plan came together. Ten weeks of daily treatment in the hyperbaric chamber and frequent visits with Phillips.
Talbot knew a bit about wound care centers. He had already been to two, but Talbot noticed a difference in the treatment at Russell Medical Wound Care Center from the start.
“The others would debride it down there, but they weren’t getting to the core of it,” Talbot said. “The first time [Dr. Phillips] debrided it, I thought she cut half my foot off, from the amount of blood I saw. I thought she was really working on me. She got that mess out of there and we started healing from the inside out.”
Talbot said God was watching over him for the whole process. It was a “God plan” years in the making. Talbot was going to make a temporary move to Alexander City to avoid daily two hour trips to and from south Alabama. He was prepared to rent a condo when an old friend came to help.
“I wasn’t going to take any chances,” Talbot said. “I was going to be here.”
Talbot was friends with Steve Pemberton. It was a friendship that started during a Walk to Emmaus many years ago at Camp Alamisco. Pemberton would learn of Talbot’s unexpected stay in Alexander City. Pemberton would offer up his home on the Tallapoosa River just four miles from Phillips and her staff.
“It was a God thing, it fell into place,” Talbot said. “God took care of us. He is the one that sent me up here to start with.”
Talbot is now almost finished with his 10 weeks at the Russell Medical Wound Care Center. It’s a place many of his south Alabama friends questioned at first.
“They would think nothing of it if I was going to Birmingham,” Talbot said. “They thought it was like I was going to Elba to get my heart fixed, but it’s where the best are at.”
Talbot said his medical journey has taken him and his family through many of the state’s largest medical institutions but believes in Phillips and her team.
“This is one of the most professional outfits I have ever been around in my life,” Talbot said. “Dr. Phillips is wonderful. I have total confidence that she knows 100 percent she knows what she is doing. She has the best staff I have ever seen.”
Through heart stents, surgeries and more, Talbot has seen more than just doctors. Talbot understands the team's importance in medical care.
“I have nothing but praise for this outfit,” Talbot said. “They are highly talented and highly compassionate. She has the best RNs around. The front desk is great. It’s not a big fancy building like some medical centers, but they know what they are doing.”
Phillips understands she is not treating patients alone and wants her staff to treat everyone as family.
“I’m blessed, very fortunate to have this team,” Phillips said. “If you treat people well and provide excellent treatment, people want to be there because they are cared for.
“We are a wound care center so we take care of wounds but we take care of the people too.
Sometimes, that includes taking care of wives, husbands, daughters and caregivers.”