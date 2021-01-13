Area residents 75 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Russell Medical starting Thursday.
Russell Medical will begin taking appointments for the vaccine beginning today.
Officials at Russell Medical said appointments can be made by calling 256-329-7145. The vaccine will be offered to those 75 and older as long as there is a supply at Russell Medical.
Russell Medical has been vaccinating its staff and area first responders with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Area nursing homes are also receiving the COVID-19 vaccines this month.