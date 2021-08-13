The numbers are shocking.
Seven patients in the hall of the emergency department awaiting transfer but nowhere to go. Twenty or more monoclonal infusions per day. A positivity rate for COVID-19 testing approaching 40%. While these numbers sound like they are coming from somewhere else, they are coming from Russell Medical in Alexander City.
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said the continued lack of consideration for others will cause the numbers to grow.
“What saddens me the most is people are putting healthcare workers at harm and their families at harm because they don’t want to be vaccinated,” Peace said Friday. “Until this community, this state and this nation decides vaccination is critical for us to stop this virus, we are going to continue to see this.”
The situation for beds is common across the state.
“In the past 24 hours, our AIMS alert system, we had eight AIMS pleas for beds,” Peace said.
One of those pleas was a hospital seeking a bed for a 30-something in her third trimester of pregnancy — and COVID-19 positive.
“Here is a mother and baby three weeks from delivery,” Peace said. “They both could die.”
Peace said Russell Medical is doing all it can with the staff it has.
“The average person doesn’t appreciate the taxation on healthcare at the moment,” Peace said. “It’s not just here, it’s everywhere. Our staff are exhausted.”
Peace said staff are facing the third surge just like hospitals across the country.
“When I came in (Friday) morning, there were seven patients in the emergency room that we were boarding because we couldn’t get them in a bed,” Peace said. “If I took you down there today, you would see patients in the hallway on stretchers. That is a common thing we are seeing now.”
Russell Medical’s situation mirrors that of many hospitals across the state and Southeast.
“We can’t transfer to an ICU bed,” Peace said. “Statewide there are only 5% of the ICU beds available. I can’t transfer.
“This week we had a patient we called five different states to find an ICU bed and couldn’t. It’s a huge problem.”
Peace said Russell Medical’s ICU is full at six patients but not all are COVID-19 related. In previous surges, Russell Medical was able to stand up an additional eight ICU beds but this surge is different.
“Right now for critical care, we have nine openings we need right now,” Peace said. “If I had staff I could expand the ICU. I couldn’t cover what I have in the ER with that but at least it would help.”
Peace said Russell Medical is paying travel nurses who are currently walking the halls of the Alexander City hospital and would hire more if it could.
“We are at the top of the market number wise and we still can’t get them,” Peace said. “To add fuel to the fire, I can’t get staff to cover beds because everybody has a staffing problem.”
Peace said vaccinations are key to helping slow the surge and prevent a collapse of healthcare.
“The American Hospital Association reported this week 97% of all hospitalized patients today across this country that are COVID positive have been unvaccinated,” Peace said. “That statistic is not uncommon here in our hospital.”
Currently Russell Medical is seeing upto a 40% positivity rate in its clinics. At the peaks of the previous two surges, positivity approached 30% and statewide hospitalizations reached 3,800. This week more than 4,000 were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Alabama.
Russell Medical has moved its vaccination clinic from its urgent care to Total Fitness. Vaccines are given from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 256-329-3128 for an appointment. Peace said Russell Medical has seen 20% more get the vaccine this week than last week but believes more need to take advantage of the vaccine.
“I don’t think this community and state understands, No. 1, that the surge is back and that healthcare is in the dire situation it’s in caring for this volume,” Peace said. “Predictions from the Alabama Hospital Association this week were before we reach October, there will be 7,200 admissions for COVID-19. We don’t have 7,200 beds.
“UAB is on diversion, there just isn’t anywhere to send folks. Healthcare is at a critical point.”