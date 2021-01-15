Russell Medical is no longer making appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, the hospital announced in a Facebook post Thursday, the same day it began its senior citizen vaccine rollout.
"We no longer have appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations at this time," the post said. "We have scheduled as many citizens as possible for the number of doses we currently have on hand."
The post comes one day after the Alexander City hospital announced it would begin making appointments for Alexander City residents 75 and older.
Russell Medical said it has requested additional doses which they would make available once received. The hospital is not making a waitlist at this time.
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama would move to phase 1b of its vaccine distribution plan on Jan. 18, which widens vaccine allocation to high-exposure essential workers, including teachers, and people over 75. Some counties including Tallapoosa County have already begun vaccinating phase 1b groups.
Main Street Family Care and Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville have also been giving COVID-19 vaccinations to select groups.