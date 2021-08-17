Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties. .Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches has occurred since yesterday over the Tallapoosa River Basin basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Tallapoosa River Basin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. && The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tallapoosa River At Wadley. * From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 2:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 13.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of pasture lands in the area occurs and cattle and farm equipment should be moved to higher ground if higher stages are forecast. &&