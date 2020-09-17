Sally, now downgraded to a tropical storm, is still affecting the area.
A flood warning remains in effect through Friday afternoon for the Tallapoosa River as flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin. The weather service advises to turn around when encountering flooded roads and to also bring cattle and farm equipment to higher ground due to flooding in pastures.
There have been reports of trees down throughout the area, especially in Elmore County, and many are experiencing power outages.
According to Alabama Power, as of 11 a.m. significant progress has been made this morning to restore electricity for its customers. Power has been restored to more than 16,500 Alabama Power customers across central Alabama since the height of the storm.
At least 2,000 Alabama Power customers in Elmore County are without power while 1,100 customers in Tallapoosa County are still experiencing outages.
Alabama Power crews will work to restore service to all customers throughout the day. Additional crews are also onsite and assisting with the restoration effort.