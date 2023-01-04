River Bank

Jessica Locke, office manager for the Alexander City location of River Bank & Trust, stands outside current construction at the location located off U.S. Highway 280.

 Submitted / The Outlook

River Bank & Trust is currently undergoing some construction at their Alexander City location.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you