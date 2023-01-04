River Bank & Trust is currently undergoing some construction at their Alexander City location.
According to Randy Dawkins, Tallapoosa County president of River Bank, many concerned citizens have reached out about the construction, fearing the structure had been damaged by a car like The Outlook building was in September of last year.
A Sunday evening accident left a driver shaken and a building damaged.
The construction is a planned change, however, ands will add two new office spaces to the current location.
“We are very excited to be adding two additional offices,” Dawkins said. “This will help us serve our customers better. We are very appreciative of the community’s support of River Bank which has allowed us to have this need for this addition.”
The construction is estimated to be completed by the end of May.
