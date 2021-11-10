This Thursday marks the first peacetime Veterans Day since 2000.
Lake Martin resident Bill Goodwin, who had reached the rank of rear admiral in the Navy by the time he retired in 2010, was in the military through seven presidential administrations living in a dozen different U.S. states and countries.
"Allegedly, back in the '60s and '70s when a world hotspot erupted, the White House would say, 'Where's the nearest aircraft carrier.' Because that thousand-foot, four-and-a-half-acre flight deck could immediately go and influence a world event off the shores of a given country," Goodwin said.
But when the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August, Goodwin felt no pangs remaining a spectator.
"When I decided to retire, I figuratively cut the umbilical," he said. "I still stay in touch with my friends from the Navy, but fraternal organizations and calling Washington and saying 'Hey, what's going on there; can you give me the real scoop' — I don't do that. I chose to cut the umbilical and retire. It's all very important to me what is happening, but it's more important to me what I did when I was in the service for 35 years to our country."
Goodwin, a native of Dublin, Georgia, joined the Navy after college in 1975. Nearly two years, 3,500 flight hours and 635 aircraft-carrier landings later, he became a naval aviator.
By the millennium, he was in charge of an aircraft carrier itself, overseeing the construction, personnel training and commission of the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan, where he was first commanding officer. The ship's motto — "Peace through strength."
"The dirty little secret to become the aircraft carrier captain is you had to have been 'maverick' or 'goose' — either the guy in front flying or the guy in the back seat," Goodwin said. "All aircraft carriers are commanded by aviators that know the air operations around the carrier."
The other prerequisite — though by no means an exhaustive list — is 18 months of Navy nuclear power training, where prospective commanding officers learn the workings of a nuclear-powered ship (an expertise that would later earn Goodwin a civilian job as director of Auburn University's nuclear power generation systems program, from which retired in 2017).
"In this day and age, some people hear nuclear and they think of a big mushroom cloud," he said. "Nuclear power is a safe and efficient way to propel the ship through the water and generate electricity."
Goodwin had leadership of five commands during his Navy career. As highest-ranking officer on an aircraft carrier, he oversaw a 2,500-person carrier crew, a figure that doubled when the airplanes and squadrons come aboard. In total, 5,000 service members and a nuclear-powered, taxpayer-funded, thousand-foot ship displacing 90,000 tons of water fell under his responsibility.
"Like I said, if you stop and think about it, it's overwhelming," Goodwin said. "So I didn't stop and think about it."
That being said, it wasn't like he was promoted to rear admiral, the equivalent of major general, and simply thrown the keys. In addition to his nuclear power training, Goodwin had earned two master's degrees — first in operations research, then in national security and strategic studies — during his time in the Navy. Before being selected to command the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan, Goodwin had spent time as second-in-command at the U.S.S. Carl Vinson and then a larger ship called the U.S.S. Rainier, his "training wheels."
"It's a steer-stop process that the Navy gives you ever-increasing levels of responsibility as a commanding officer," he said. "So, you grow into it. And the Navy is very good at picking those people who are in those leadership positions because that's a national asset."
For the past half-century, the share of Americans who are also veterans has been on the decline, whether as a draftee, volunteer or career military service member. Goodwin does not claim to have an explanation, but his hope is the Afghanistan withdrawal will be a turning point in the United States' perception of the armed forces.
"I think that maybe there will be a resurgence of support for the military," Goodwin said. "There's been a full circle; people will question whether leadership decisions were right or wrong in the last couple of years. I don't have personal knowledge of that, so I can't talk about that."
Instead, Goodwin harkens back to the month-long period between Sept. 12, 2001 and Veterans Day of that year.
"That wave of patriotism across our country — there were flags flying on everybody's doorstep and sadly they kind of faded away," he said. "I would like for us to see a resurgence of patriotism in our country much like we saw 20 years ago after the effects of Sept. 11."