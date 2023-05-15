Much to the Williams family’s surprise, an optional class project became a statewide award.
The Alabama Farmers Cooperative’s Farm-City Committee hosted a poster contest with the theme of “Sustaining for the Future.” The winner for the Kindergarten through Third Grade category was Reeltown Elementary Student Kaitlyn “Kati” Williams.
The topic for her poster was crop rotation, inspired by George Washington Carver and her dad’s garden.
“I chose crop rotation because my daddy has a garden and he rotates his crops,” she said. “[He grows] corn, peas… tomatoes, strawberries, squash and lettuce.”
Kati said her favorite part of the contest was creating the poster. With some help from her mom, she drew the tractor and the barn on the corn side first. Then she formed the sky and then drew the field.
With the first side drawn and colored, she moved on to the wheat side. She said the hardest part was the barn and tractor, but also filling in both of the fields.
Kati said she has loved art her whole life and one of the things she wants to be when she grows up is an artist. Her father Jeremy Williams added every birthday and Christmas she asks for art supplies.
Along with art, Kati said reading is her favorite school subject and she enjoys the Judy B. Jones books the most. She said not only does she want to be an artist when she grows up, but also a paleontologist or a teacher.
“For a teacher, (it’s because of) my three siblings, I’m the oldest,” she said. “We would play teaching and I would teach them sometimes.”
Meanwhile, paleontology is something they have been studying in school recently, and Kati said she finds it very interesting. When she is not in school, Kati is playing with her siblings, going on the zipline and the trampoline in their backyard,
“And I play softball,” she said. “I like to practice at home with daddy. He throws me the balls and I bat them.”
When it comes to winning the contest, they said neither one of them expected anything this big. As one of the contest finalists, Kati attended the annual Farm-City Awards Luncheon and Program in Birmingham on April 13.
Waiting for them to announce the winner, she said all she could think was there was no way she was going to win. But once they called her name for first place, Kati said she wanted to yell, “yay.”
Williams said some of the attendees were also excited to see someone from Reeltown win the contest. But the congratulations didn’t stop there.
Going to church the following weekend, Williams said people were coming up to her and telling her what a great job she did. Kati said all the teachers at school told her they saw her win on Facebook and congratulated her as well.
Knowing his daughter’s passion, he said she hopes to see her continue her art.
“She just needs to keep on drawing,” Williams said. “I’m proud of her. Her mom is proud of her (too).”