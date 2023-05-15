kaitlyn williams
Kaitlyn Williams wears her metal for first place at the 2022 Alabama Farm-City Committee Poster Contest. Her poster was on crop rotation.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Much to the Williams family’s surprise, an optional class project became a statewide award.

Kaitlyn Williams of Reeltown Elementary School won first place for the 2022 Alabama Farm-City Committee Poster Contest in the Kindergarten through Third Grade category.

