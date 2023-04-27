IMG_3324.JPG
Family, friends and fellow first responders attended a memorial service on April 11 for Adam Russell, a Coosa County native and a Life Saver crew member who died following the helicopter crash. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report investigating the fatal Life Saver helicopter crash on April 2, which killed Coosa County-native Adam Russell. 

