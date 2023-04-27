The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report investigating the fatal Life Saver helicopter crash on April 2, which killed Coosa County-native Adam Russell.
The report noted the investigation thus far as preliminary and subject to change, but described the damage to the helicopter as substantial. According to documents, the crash initially occurred on April 2 at 5:23 p.m. near Chelsea.
Investigators also confirmed Pilot Marcus Gann and Flight Nurse Adam Russell were fatally injured during the crash and that flight paramedic Amanda Daniels, was also seriously injured. Both Gann and Russell died following the crash.
What witnesses saw leading up to crash
The report contains several witness accounts of the crash, including a witness and his wife who were driving when they saw the helicopter was hovering and parallel to the road. The aircraft then rapidly ascended and turned towards the road where they were traveling.
Witnesses then told investigators the helicopter moved above the car for several seconds and turned 180 degrees back toward a field, and immediately the helicopter pitched nose down and impacted the road behind them.
Another witness stated that he and his wife were outside their house when they saw a helicopter hovering over a field across the road.
Video from a local deputy sheriff’s dash camera captured the helicopter coming over the trees, according to the report, and then going out of view for about one second and then reappearing in a nose down attitude before impacting the road. Upon impact, the helicopter then slid about 20 ft before coming to rest in the grass.
The crash site
NTSB investigators said the accident site was located on the side of a county road, and skid marks were present from the middle of the road to 20 feet on the side of the road. The helicopter came to rest on its left side.
The damage inspection
During their inspection, investigators noted the forward fuselage and left windshield were breached, but the instrument panel was generally intact, despite being separated from the panel mount.
In addition, both left side doors exhibited impact damage and were separated from the cabin while the right side doors remained attached to the fuselage and closed.
A heavy post-impact fire damage was observed to the engine compartment area. Furthermore, both hydraulic reservoirs were near empty and the main hose from the reservoir was damaged with thermal damage from the post-impact fire.
The fuel, oil, and air connections were properly connected and secured, but suffered thermal damage from the post-impact fire. Fuel was observed leaking from the fuel tank vent while the helicopter was being recovered.
Three of the four transmission lift struts were broken and separated mid-span, and the lower transmission chip detector was damaged and separated. It could not be removed for inspection, investigators said.
All three main rotor blades remained intact at the rotor head.
A video/data recorder was recovered and forwarded to the NTSB Board’s Recorders Laboratory for data download.
The wreckage was retained for further examination, the report said.