Cliff Williams / TPI The Reeltown band against T.R. Miller.

The Reeltown Marching Band Rebel Pride has been invited to perform at the Make-A-Wish Global Conference in Orlando, Florida, hosted at Walt Disney World on Nov. 6. This honor recognizes the incredible story of Melody Jackson, a Reeltown student who made a lasting impact through her selfless wish.

