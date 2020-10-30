Chad Abrams has been on the Reeltown football field since he was a child.
First, he worked with Coach Duane Webster as a high school student then as a trainer and co-worker as Abrams taught school. At Webster’s request, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved naming the Rebel fieldhouse the Chad Abrams Fieldhouse, a project Abrams spent countless hours on.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said Webster came to him two years ago to start the process.
“Coach Webster is making the recommendation to honor Chad,” Windle told board members Monday night. “He has always been connected to the community. He has taught ag, worked with sports medicine and volunteered. (The Reeltown) community is fortunate to have him.”
Abrams and retired Reeltown football coach Jackie O’Neal dreamed of renovating the fieldhouse into what it is today but it was Abrams’ building talents that made the project real.
“His in-kind work made it possible,” Windle said. “His plumbing, electrical and building skills were crucial.”
Windle and Reeltown principal Tom Cochran said Abrams went well beyond what was expected, putting in thousands of hours and also recruited donations of building materials.
Board chair Carla Talton recalled Abrams days on the maintenance staff as she taught at Dadeville High School.
“I know his love of Reeltown is without question,” Talton said. “I saw his devotion to not only Reeltown but the other schools too. He put the same care into work in Dadeville as he did in Reeltown. It’s a well placed honor.”
Abrams said he was appreciative of the recognition especially since it put his name in context of other gentlemen associated with Reeltown’s rich past.
“I can’t tell you what kind of honor this is,” Abrams said. “There are many more men of great character that showed me how to serve like Coach Webster and Coach O’Neal. Also Coach (Matt) Johnson. They are men of great character and teaching young men.”
Abrams has others to thank as well.
“Jane Ledbetter, without her support and meals, I wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Abrams said. “David Williams, he taught me when you do something, you do it right. And my mom and dad for teaching me work ethic.”