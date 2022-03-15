Randall “Randy” Anderson of Radney Funeral Home has been named the 2021-22 president of the National Funeral Directors Association, making him only the second Alabamian to have the title in the organization's history.
NFDA is the world’s largest funeral service association, serving more than 20,000 individual members who represent nearly 11,000 funeral homes in the United States and 49 countries around the world.
Even with such a large scope, Jessica Koth, NFDA’s director of public relations, described Anderson as the organization’s typical member. According to Koth, most of the group’s members tend to be smaller family-owned funeral homes, serving fewer than 150 families a year in suburban and rural communities.
“Those funeral directors are known and trusted people in their communities and care for families when they have the death of a loved one,” Koth said. “Randy I think very much embodies our typical member, and understands their needs and concerns, which is why they have put their faith in him.”
Koth added that the president also sets the tone and vision for the organization, often requiring hard decisions and a diverse perspective. Koth feels Anderson fits that description well, even labeling him as a new crop of funeral directors.
“He doesn't necessarily have a familial connection to the profession, and we are seeing more people choose funeral service as a second career, and Randy certainly fits in with that,” Koth explained.
The school teacher of nine years made the transition into the profession full-time in 1995 after assisting Benefield Funeral Homes with planning visitations and funerals.
“I just fell in love with what was going on in the funeral home, not necessarily the death side, but the people side of it and decided I wanted to make a career change,” Anderson explained.
Over his 26-year career, Anderson has taken part in every aspect of funeral service, from the embalming process to comforting grieving families and planning funerals.
In that time, he has learned the importance of compassion in the profession.
“I think the most important trait that a person could have in funeral services is to care, because you're always giving yourself to somebody else,” Anderson said. “Sometimes you have to get up in the middle of the night when it's cold, wet and rainy, and go and take care of a family who's just experienced the death of a loved one. It's not the easiest thing to do, but I think this is the most rewarding thing that I've ever been able to do.”
Anderson added that lesson has rung especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he described as a particularly trying time for the industry.
“The pandemic was very tough on everybody in funeral service, just like it was with hospitals. It was very tough for us,” he said.
Anderson estimated that he oversaw 300 additional funeral services related to the virus over the past two years.
Anderson hopes to share more lessons from his time in the profession with the NFDA, which he joined in 2015. Over the past seven years, Anderson has served in various roles within the organization, including now president.
The last president from Alabama was Percy Dixon, a native of Mobile, who served as president from 1900 to 1901.
As a Tallapoosa County native, Anderson said he is proud to represent his community in this capacity. Anderson has dedicated much of his life to the betterment of Tallapoosa County, first serving as a teacher in the Tallapoosa County School System and then as a member of its board of education for 15 years. He has also volunteered with a host of charities and nonprofit organizations in the area including United Way, Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army.
“I think it's great that Alabama is recognized again at the national level in funeral service. I tell people all the time [Tallapoosa County] is a wonderful place to raise a family and everything is near perfect,” he elaborated. “We have a good community of people and this position is about what I can offer to make my funeral service better for this community.”
Anderson has technically served in the presidential position for three years, with two as president-elect until being installed as president in 2021. Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFDA members consented to a temporary change to the association’s bylaws that delayed the installation of officers and at-large representatives who were elected in 2020 until 2021.
Anderson's term will expire in October 2022.