The Tallapoosa County Commission was left with no option but to vote to collect a total of 10-mills of property tax for Tallassee City Schools within the Tallapoosa County portion of Tallassee.
Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner Eva Middlebrooks told commissioners at its Monday meeting that a constitutional amendment mandates 10-mills be collected for educational purposes.
“Even if you vote no, we still have to collect it, because of that constitutional amendment,” Middlebrooks said.
Middlebrooks told commissioners it doesn’t affect what ad valorem tax is being collected in the Tallassee city limits for education.
“The whole point of the resolution is to transfer the District T tax to a levy called the Constitutional Amendment 778,” Middlebrooks said. “It is the Tallassee three-mill school tax that expired Oct. 1, 2021. It is there because there is a requirement to collect 10-mills for a school district.”
It means five and half mills of ad valorem are being collected via Constitutional Amendment 778 that requires 10-mills be collected to gain access to state education trust fund monies.
“When the T district tax expired and not brought to a vote for the Tallapoosa County, it must be replaced by this constitutional amendment,” Middlebrooks said. “This typically would be done in February. It didn’t get done in time because we were still trying to figure out what was going on.”
Tallassee City Schools Dr. Brock Nolin said the Tallassee Board of Education was still exploring its options on a public referendum to replace the monies collected under Constitutional Amendment 778.
“Our attorney is still researching our obligation in this,” Nolin said.
Middlebrooks said the resolution presented to the commission Monday was not meant to solve the issue permanently.
“This is intended to be temporary,” Middlebrooks said. “It’s a temporary fix until they can get it voted on.”
Jail renovations
The commission did not vote to accept a bid to update portions of the Tallapoosa County Jail. Estimates put the cost at $85,000. Two bids were submitted for $218,000 and $350,000. County administrator Blake Beck said the cost of materials was the main issue.
The commission hopes to rebid the project in less than a year with hope material prices come down.
Executive session
The commission was joined by Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance’s Chad Odom and Denise Walls for an executive session to discuss economic development. After 25 minutes the commission resumed its regular meeting with no action from the session.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 14 and Feb. 22 meetings.
• Approved minutes of warrants and purchase orders.
• Appointed Rickey Hunter to the Hackneyville Water Authority Board.
• Appointed Thad Flurry to the Walnut Hill Water Authority Board.
• Approved moving a voting precinct back to The Mill Two Eighty.
• Approved an equipment bid in the amount of $22,000 for patrol cars for the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
• Approved FMLA leave for a county employee.
• Approved a low bid for a pole barn at the District 4 county shop.
• Approved making the speed limit on Old Tree Road 25 mph.
• Approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for improvements on portions of Pearson Chapel Road. It requires a 10 percent match.
• Approved the annual resolution for alcohol licensing fees.
• Approved a three-year employment contract for Tallapoosa County Tourism director Sandra Fuller.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, April 11.