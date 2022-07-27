Price selected as permanent ACS superintendent

The Alexander City Board of Education chose to suspend its search for a superintendent on Wednesday, July 27, announcing that Dr. Beverly Price would be permanently installed to the position.
The board voted to hire Price as the next full-time superintendent following a four-month candidate selection process that involved both community input as well as a third-party hiring company.
The search for Alexander City Schools next superintendent began in April and was being conducted by the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB). Last week, AASB presented the top five candidates who were set to be interviewed over the course of the next several weeks.
However, board president Dr. Chanté Ruffin explained that after reviewing the finalists, which included Dr. Price, the board decided unanimously to suspend the candidate search and appoint her as the school district's permanent superintendent.
Ruffin added that the board received applicants from across Alabama and the country, but felt that Price was ultimately the best person for the position.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We knew we had a great candidate in Dr. Price, but felt we needed to do our due diligence by going through the process. Dr. Price was without question our strongest candidate,” Ruffin said. “She has established rapport with our teachers, staff, and administrators. Most importantly, she has been and will continue to be dedicated to the Alexander City School System. We are very confident in our decision and are ready to get behind Dr. Price to continue to carry out the vision, mission, beliefs, and values of our school system.”
Board members particularly noted Price’s wealth of experience and expansive leadership qualities developed from her27 years in public education.
Price has been with Alexander City Schools for 18 years. During that time, she has served in various leadership roles during her tenure with ACS, and most recently as the deputy superintendent prior to her interim appointment in April.
Of the appointment, Price expressed appreciation to the board as well as the Alexander City community for endowing her with this responsibility.
“I am truly appreciative of the school board for giving me the opportunity to lead an amazing faculty and staff that will work for the success of all students,” Price said. “My goal is that Alexander City Schools will produce graduates that are equipped to pursue their interests and fulfill their maximum potential. I am excited and truly honored to serve the citizens of this city that I love.”