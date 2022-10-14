Recently the smashing of Main Street Alexander City pumpkins and reported behavior of fights, running into traffic, blocking sidewalks, jumping onto cars and talking back that would make a sailor blush in downtown Alexander have drawn more attention.
Alexander City Police Chief Jay Turner said even when the Alexander City Police Department was located downtown, the department still responded to much of the same behavior.
“It has not gotten worse because our presence is not downtown,” Turner said. “It’s been that way easily over the last 10 years. The stores have been handling it in different ways.”
Turner said officers have been responding to calls of fights but find nothing when they get there. Business owners and police officers haven’t been able to identify troublemakers. Turner said the problem with fighting seems to be with students who walk downtown from Alexander City Middle School and from Benjamin Russell High School, mainly being ninth graders.
“They have put teachers down at the road because they wouldn’t cross the road correctly,” Turner said. “It’s all walkers and all the walkers are going downtown.”
Turner said it’s not just a few students making the trip downtown while waiting for rides home as parents get off work. Turner said the tradition of students coming downtown to have a soda and socialize has also turned into something else.
“For years downtown has been used as a babysitting service,” Turner said. “A lot of kids walk from school and are left there until 5 p.m. or after. I’m not saying all those are the kids causing the problems.”
Turner said downtown businesses have tried to address the issue of juvenile behavior within their stores.
“When the businesses are trying to correct the behavior, the [juveniles] have a tendency to have a disrespectful tone in their speaking back to the owners,” Turner said. “It’s a different generation. They are not as respectful.”
Turner said there have been reports of fights in Strand Park and in the parking lot behind the Broad Street Plaza. But behavior also includes blocking sidewalks, running into traffic on city streets and jumping on people’s cars.
Some businesses have started installing cameras to record the behavior and putting rules in place to limit juvenile access unless accompanied by an adult at certain hours.
Turner said despite being short handed, the department will take a more active role in identifying troublemaker juveniles.
“All five of the school resource officers (SROs) will be downtown after school is out,” Turner said. “Our thought process is the SROs will know the kids. They will be able to help identify those causing problems. They are used to interacting with all of them.”
Turner said the SROs will be supplemented with patrol officers as calls allow.
“They will also come through, be seen, get out if they see a crowd, keep them moving,” Turner said. “Hopefully it will stop things from happening.”
Turner said parents may be surprised to get a phone call on weekday afternoons as the plan is for officers to not allow disruptive behavior.
“It will be zero tolerance,” Turner said. “If they are acting out in any manner, then we will transport them to the police department and contact the parents. If arrest charges are viable, then we will go that route.”
Turner said many of the officers in ACPD are involved in the community through volunteering but the goal is not for the police department to take on the role of a parent.
“The law enforcement part of it, we really are not there to be their parents,” Turner said. “In this situation, we are being asked to be the bad parent, make them behave. In some situations the only way we can make them behave is to escort them to the police department and call their parents.”
Turner is hopeful the SROs knowledge of the students in the schools will help improve the behavior from the start.
“Our hope is having the SROs there with a presence in downtown, it will alleviate many of the issues and stop the troublemakers,” Turner said.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
