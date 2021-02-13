With the legislature back in session, education lobbyists are looking for reform not just to hold onto Alabama's teachers, but attract new ones to the field.
"It's a harder profession to recruit people in these days," Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley said. "It's anything we can do to acknowledge the challenge and make it a little more manageable."
As local representative for the Alabama Education Association (AEA) union, Coley is also an advocate for educators.
"We feel like if there's any time that you could make the case that educators in all capacities have earned a pay raise, it's been now in the midst of the pandemic," Coley said at the Tallapoosa County Schools board meeting Monday. "I know the governor's thrown out a number. We're probably not happy with that number so we can negotiate to a better number."
In her State of the State address earlier this month, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a 2% pay raise for teachers and state employees. Given the two separate funds those salaries are paid from, however, Coley said the AEA would be lobbying for something even higher for educators — possibly 5%.
"(The) educational trust fund's in really good shape, general fund, not as good," he said. "So, we can kind of debate about 'if you do 2% over here, maybe 5% over here.'"
Coley said the AEA will also be asking for better retirement benefits — teachers must work a minimum of 30 years to receive a pension — and two "mental health days" on top of the two personal leave days they're already given.
"The demands for education are pretty substantial," Coley said. "Part of that is to address the overall mental health issues. It's (also) just to give people more opportunities for a break."
What with the constantly changing curriculum, technologies and virtual learning systems, not to mention the social distancing constraints placed by the health departments, the role of educators has becoming increasingly complicated.
"We're just acknowledging the fact that this has been a stressful year and the responsibility that's being placed on educators is increasingly becoming greater," Coley said.
As lobbyists try to keep current teachers in the field, they're also trying to attract newcomers.
"The teacher shortage is a national problem right now, it's not just in Alabama, it's not just in this county," Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said. "If we don't start addressing getting more teachers interested in education we're really going to have an issue moving forward."
Porter said he supported a 5% pay raise as well as additional mental health days.
"I think all of us have had our interests piqued," he said of the AEA's agenda. "All of those things — the retirement system being reworked, pay raises, mental health days, all tremendous."
Alabama's legislative session continues through May 30.