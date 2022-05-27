A textile mill in operation since the late 1800s will be closing in the near future.
Parkdale Mills, sometimes called Avondale Mills because of its name since 1919, will close by July 24. The closing of the mill will affect 115 employees.
“It’s just because of business conditions,” Parkdale Mills vice president of human resources Karen Menting said. “We might be there a little longer, but the plan is to close in 60 to 80 days.”
Menting said she and another corporate vice president had been in Alexander City this week.
“We have some really good employees in Alexander City,” Menting said. “We met with them one-on-one. We met with everybody on both the day and night shift. We called the ones who were off or on vacation and some wanted to come in to meet. Some wanted to vent, some were appreciative of what we are trying to do to help them.”
Menting said some employees would be taking advantage of employment opportunities at Parkdale’s Leesburg operation about two hours and fifteen minutes from Alexander City.
“We will be helping with some relocation expenses,” Menting said. “Those employees also get to maintain their benefits.”
Menting said Parkdale is working with the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) to help find other employment opportunities for current Parkdale employees staying in Alexander City.
“We have already filed under [the Trade Adjustment Assistance Reauthorization Act],” Menting said. “We will be working with the local economic development authority to assist those employees who will need to find work elsewhere. There will be training offered so some employees will obtain different skills. At some point we will invite other employers in the area to interview Parkdale employees for employment.”
LMAEDA director Chad Odom said he hates to see Parkdale go but the LMAEDA will work to help affected employees.
“We have a state rapid response team,” Odom said. “We have a group that is already at work to help these employees. We will work with Central Alabama Community College and the state department of labor.”
Alexander City Cotton Mill opened on the site in 1898 and was purchased by Avondale Mills in 1919. Avondale is what most know it as and many of the structures and homes around it were built by the company and affectionately known as the “Mill Village.”
Parkdale Mills purchased Avondale Mills in 2006. The purchase included three Alabama plants in Alexander City, Leesburg and Rockford. Parkdale closed the Rockford location in 2008, but many of those employees came to Alexander City.
Odom said LMAEDA would work to get the building occupied by another employer.
“We will work with Parkdale to see what can be done,” Odom said. “We want to get people working in the building again if we can.”
Menting said the age of the building played a role in the decision to close the Alexander City operation, one of more than 20 locations in North America.
“The building is more than 100 years old,” Menting said. “We patch some things up but it wouldn’t work.”