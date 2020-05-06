As the coronavirus pandemic continues and the risk of exposure remains the same, pregnant mothers and those who have recently given birth have missed out on some normal aspects of motherhood.
From canceled baby showers to solo doctors’ appointments and not having post-birth visitors, a couple local women shared their experiences during this unprecedented time.
“The expectation when you’re growing up and think of having a baby, you think family, my mom coming to help out,” said Kristi Hardy, who had her first baby at East Alabama Medical Center on April 14.
Hardy’s daughter, Timber, came about a month early and her husband, Jim Hardy, is considered high-risk and couldn’t be there with her for the delivery or the majority of their stay.
“My best friend went with me and FaceTimed the delivery with him,” Kristi said. “It was too dangerous and we didn’t want to take a chance. Jim was able to come one day to the hospital — the day (Gov.) Kay Ivey raised the first restrictions — the hospital opened the (neonatal intensive care unit) to dads and he came in for 30 minutes to meet her. It was killing us.”
Born premature, Timber spent two weeks in the hospital. Hardy was admitted with high blood pressure and induced about four days later; Timber remained in NICU for several days following.
“When I was (released from the hospital), I ended up staying in a hotel in Opelika so I didn’t leave my child,” Hardy said. “Almost a week I stayed there and went to the hospital for every feeding.”
Hardy was also initially fearful of going to EAMC as it’s a hospital with a high number of coronavirus cases but she felt safe once she got there.
“My (obstetrician) made it very clear, the whole wing for mom and baby was completely separate from other areas — even the air conditioning units so we wouldn’t be breathing the same air,” Hardy said. “Everyone that worked (in that wing) didn’t work anywhere else in the hospital and masks were 100% required by me and the staff.”
As far as a baby shower, her intended guests had to convert the celebration to dropping off gifts on the Hardy’s porch.
“It’s not at all what I dreamed of but I still got her,” Hardy said.
Alexander City native, Lindsey Fuller, 30 weeks pregnant, said missing out on baby showers was a disappointment for her as well.
“Because it’s my first child it’s a bigger issue with me,” Fuller said. “It’s not fun either way but when you have to miss out on so much for the first time, it’s a little harder.”
Fuller had two baby showers scheduled for April that were canceled and people are simply shipping or dropping off gifts.
“Some (of my friends) are putting on the invitation: ship a gift, drop it off and later after the baby is born, we’ll do a little shower,” she said. “It’s a way they get to see the baby — as long as all of this is cleared up — so that makes me feel a little better.”
Those memories and moments expectant and new mothers are missing out on can be disappointing but at least they’re doing their best to stay safe.
“It’s real trivial compared to other people being sick but it’s kind of set in the last few weeks,” Fuller said. “When (Kenny and I) got married, I remember every location of our showers, all the people that were there, the gifts certain people gave me; it’s something you’ll have forever.”
Fuller’s baby is due July 14 and she is still hoping hospitals will lift visitation restrictions by then but her husband, Kenny Fuller, hasn’t even been able to go to the last few doctors’ appointments with her.
“He understands but I don’t know how long that will go on,” Lindsey said. “I hadn’t heard anything new about family being at the hospital. Right now only one person can be there and I don’t think they can leave. It’s really tough.”
Although there is a lot of uncertainty for the coming weeks of her pregnancy, Fuller said having friends who have recently given birth at Russell Medical, where she plans to go, eases her mind.
“Knowing people and knowing everything turned out OK, I feel a little better,” she said.
One such friend is Alexander City native Megan Holliman who recently gave birth to her second child, Collier, on April 21.
Holliman said she stopped going anywhere except work around mid-March and felt even better when her employer, Heritage Credit Union, closed the lobby to the public.
“My husband did all the grocery shopping, gas getting,” Holliman said. “It made me feel better with not much interaction with the public.”
Aside from her husband, Brandon Holliman, no one else could be a part of the Hollimans’ big day when Megan had her C-section. But with elective procedures being canceled at that time, she actually didn’t mind the speediness and added attention given to her.
“It was relieving not having people in and out, especially when you’re nursing,” Holliman said. “It was kind of peaceful to be just (Brandon and I) for the first couple days.”
Holliman said she felt bad for her family, who couldn’t visit, and her 3-year-old daughter, Claire, who had to wait to meet her baby sister.
“It kind of sucks for them; it takes away that experience,” Holliman said.
With future outcomes still pending surrounding COVID-19, Holliman isn’t sure she’ll immediately send Claire back to daycare even if it opens up.
“I don’t think we should send her off and then have her come home to a newborn,” she said.
Hardy said in the end, the toughest part is not being able to show off her baby girl to friends and family.
“Family has been looking at her through the window,” Hardy said. “A few days ago my parents came and sat on the porch and just looked at her. It’s driving them crazy. They said they’re just going to get the COVID test, go get dressed in whatever they need to and be able to come hold her. That’s the hardest part.”