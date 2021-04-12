Some might be baffled to hear from an orthodontist that braces will help their child pay attention in class.
That's where Alexander City orthodontist Dr. Bill Harrell pulls up on his computer a 3D image of the patient's head, made translucent to show their teeth and jawbone, and explain how the patient's small jaw is set back, narrowing their airway and making it difficult to breathe while sleeping. When children's sleep is affected, they have trouble paying attention in class.
To get those 3D images, Harrell uses his Cone Beam CT scanner, the first of its kind in Alabama when his practice got it in 2005. After the Cone Beam CT scans a picture of the patient's teeth, Harrell uses a 3D photogrammetry system to get a 3D scan of the patient's head and facial features.
"Now that with the 3D face, I'm the first practice in the United States to have both of those together," he said.
Harrell, also an assistant associate professor at University of Alabama, is standards committee chair for the Cone Beam CT technology. Last month, the committee announced it would start offering dental and medical accreditation programs for doctors interested in using the imaging technology, an important step in making the Cone Beam CT ubiquitous nationwide. Harrell said the accreditation is optional but will make it easier for patients' scans to get covered by health insurance.
"(Doctors) don't have to get it done; it's kind of a voluntary thing," he said. "But if you take one of those images it's not like you've got to fight with the insurance company anymore, because it's all done the way the insurance company wants to do it."
In order to explain the technology better, Harrell first contrasted it with an ordinary CT scan.
"You go to a hospital, you get a CT scan. They lay you down and the thing runs around you like this," he said, moving his hand in a circular motion. "Every time it makes it's (rotation) it takes a little slice of you, like slices of bread. It's just taking an image, moving a little bit more, taking an image."
Just as slices of bread form a loaf, the CT scan combines hundreds of 2D X-rays to form a 3D full-body scan. Harrell's Cone Beam CT scanner, however, takes 300 to 400 X-rays taken from different angles around the face, which the computer then combines into one 3D image. The scan takes less than 10 seconds.
When viewing the scan on the computer screen, "It's just like a skull — it's a full-rendered view," Harrell said. "If you looked at each X-ray, it just looks like an X-ray. But the computer knows all these distances and where the faces sits so it knows how the anatomy moves, and it can plot the anatomy."
Layered over the skull is a realistic 3D image of the patient's face, which Harrell says is not just for aesthetic reasons.
"The shape of the bones and all that and the way the bones and teeth are all oriented affects the face," he said. "If you have a small, gimpy lower jaw, your jaw's going to be sitting back."
In addition to being an orthodontist, Harrell practices dental sleep medicine, two fields that go hand-in-hand. As an example, Harrell pulled up an X-ray of one of his small-jawed patients and clicked on her airway, which the computer measured.
"She's 12 years old and it's supposed to be 120 mm2," he said. "Instead it's 79 mm2. If you think about the lower jaw sitting back, if it's sitting back what's it doing is it's going in the airway."
A narrow airway can cause sleep apnea and other breathing problems, Harrell said. For adult patients, he prescribes headgear which temporarily moves their jaw forward while they sleep at night. For kids, however, whose jaws are still growing, braces can help guide the jaw's growth away from their airway.
"I can grow the jaw that way so it's a permanent resolution to it," he said. "As I'm making room for the teeth, I'm making room for the tongue, and guess what, I'm making the airway bigger."
All of this Harrell is able to explain with the aid of an interactive, 3D image.
"If you look at that you say 'Well yeah, OK, I can understand that,'" he said. "'I can see how crowded they are. I can tell my child's got a small airway,' or something like that."