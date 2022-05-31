Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallapoosa County Democrat and Republican officials, back, tally provisional ballots during the Tuesday canvassing to certify last week’s election. Eleven of 15 provisional ballots were accepted.
Political newcomer Jay Hovey defeated three term incumbent Alabama State Senator Tom Whatley by only one vote, marking one of the closest elections beyond county lines in Alabama history.
“We had a state house of representatives Republican primary race in Chambers County in 2018 separated by six votes,” Merrill said. “That had fewer voters than the senate race here because the district is smaller.”
Merrill said it is amazing to see an election this close.
“There were nearly 17,000 votes cast and it comes down to one vote,” said Merrill.
Hovey said the campaign truly shows every vote matters.
“It’s an important lesson,” Hovey said. “We said last Tuesday a little tongue and cheek that every vote counts. Well, this race truly shows it does.”
Hovey led by only four votes prior to the counting of provisional ballots Tuesday. Hovey’s strength in Lee County barely held out as the provisional ballots were tallied. Whatley gained two votes in Lee County, according to Merrill, where more than 62 percent of the ballots cast in Senate District 27. Whatley saw three provisional votes to Hovey’s two in Tallapoosa County, following closely to last week’s election results with Whatley’s 70 percent to Hovey’s 30 percent.
Provisional ballots were first signed off on by the Tallapoosa County Board of Registrars. Eleven of 15 provisional ballots were accepted. Of the 11, nine were cast in the Republican primary and two in the Democratic primary.
The Hovey - Whatley race was the first to see most of Alexander City unable to vote in Senate District 27 after redistricting following the 2020 census, a measure Whatley voted for.
Hovey said he was pleased with the results after Tuesday’s certification.
“There is nothing to do [Tuesday] but enjoy,” Hovey said. “We are excited. As to what happens with a possible recount, we will have to wait and see.”
The primaries are party races. There is no automatic recount for primary races. The state law allows calls for a recount in general elections if the margin is closer than one half of one percent.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
