There is only one more week to submit artwork for Lake Martin Living’s Art and Photography contest as the deadline is quickly approaching. Submissions are due to TPI at 548 Cherokee Rd. by 5 p.m. Friday.
Lake Martin Living’s annual contest is now open to 3D art as well, so it will include three categories — art, photography and 3D art — with the opportunity to win first-, second-, and third-place prizes in each.
The contest this year will culminate in Art in the Alley at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 in downtown Alexander City, allowing spectators the opportunity to view the submitted works as well as vote for their People’s Choice. Winners will also be announced and awarded prizes during the event.
This year’s event will also be included in the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s Sun Festival schedule, which runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.
Artists are allowed to submit up to five entries this year, with a fee of $15 per entry. Each entry submitted includes on ticket to the event. Tickets for the event at the door for non-entrants will be $5. Tickets act as People’s Choice votes as well.
All submitting artists will have at least one piece featured in Lake Martin Living’s October issue and one winner from one of the three categories will be featured on the cover.
Entries must reflect the local area or lifestyle and should be clearly marked with the artist’s name and contact information. Artists may also include a title for the works as well as a price, if they wish for it to be available for sale. Submissions also need to be ready to hang or include an easel or stand for display purposes.
Only original works not previously submitted to the contest will be accepted this year.
Art in the Alley will include a cash bar, food trucks and live music by local musician and “Kowaliga Idol” winner Patrick Barnett.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Lake Martin Area Association of Realtors, Gunn Homes and Land, Main Street Alexander City, Alabama Press Association and River Bank & Trust.
For more information about the contest, visit the Lake Martin Living Facebook page. Additional inquires can also be made to event organizers Betsy Iler at betsy.iler@alexcityoutlook.com or Amy Passaretti at amy.passaretti@alexcityoutlook.com or by calling TPI at 256-234-4281.