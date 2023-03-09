old 280 rename
Pamela Taylor, Old 280 resident, speaks before the council in opposition of the renaming of Old 280. She suggests for the council to still honor, Ralph Gray and Mary Norris, through other outlets.

 Abigail Murphy / The Record

The March 6 Camp Hill town council meeting determined whether Old 280 would be renamed Gray-Norris Memorial Highway or remain Old 280 Rd.

