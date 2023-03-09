The March 6 Camp Hill town council meeting determined whether Old 280 would be renamed Gray-Norris Memorial Highway or remain Old 280 Rd.
The motion for the renaming failed to carry without a second from the council, and the motion died. However, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said he plans to renew the motion each year until his term ends.
Old 280 Rd. history
After reviewing the procedural rules of a council meeting, Williams-Cole began his statement by giving the history of Old 280. The current U.S. Highway 280 was completed in 2006. For E911 purposes, what is now called Old 280 Rd. was originally set to be renamed Lyman Ward Highway.
The residents were not in favor of the name Lyman Ward Highway and went before Mayor Chester Carroll during the Jan. 9, 2006, council meeting. One of the residents of Old 280 presented a petition requesting the council to name the street Old 280 Rd. instead, and the council approved the name.
Some portions of the road are within Camp Hill town limits and other portions are in county limits. According to a previous Outlook article, residents also presented a petition during the Feb. 13, 2006, county commission meeting, where the county officials also approved the name Old 280 Rd.
Williams-Cole said he is focused on renaming the portion of Old 280 Rd. within town limits because due to the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017 if they rename any street that is older than 20 years, they will receive a $25,000 fine. He said he hasn’t been able to find another street in the town that would not result in a fine.
Old 280 resident Linda Burns said while Old 280 may not be named in dedication to individuals, it is the name the people of Old 280 chose and support.
“We made that decision,” Burns said. “We had to submit a name to name it Old 280 Rd. Everybody was in agreement. That’s the reason we are up here tonight because we still don’t want to rename Old 280 Rd.”
She said she understands the proposed rename is in memory of two lynching victims, Ralph Gray and Mary Lizzie Norris, but she believes Old 280 is not the place to have this name change happen. She encouraged the mayor to pick a different street, such as Wilson Street, and raise the money to pay the $25,000 fine.
Burns also had prepared a petition signed by residents and businesses on Old 280. However, the mayor declined to take the petition because Burns could not guarantee all the signatures were residents of Old 280 Rd. within the town limits.
“Well remember, you all are sitting in those seats because the people voted for you to be where you are sitting now. You are supposed to represent the people,” Burns said, as she began to leave the lectern. “If you are going to represent the people you need to think about that, because they are the ones (and) the reason you are sitting there — that goes for the mayor too.”
Gray and Norris
Another part of Williams-Cole’s statement covered the significance of who the memorial highway is named after. Ralph Gray was an organizer of the sharecroppers' union. In 1931, then-sheriff Kyle Young, alongside a white mob, attacked and raided one of the union’s general meetings.
Gray was then shot and killed by Camp Hill police chief M.J. Wilson. Following his death, Gray’s body was displayed on the Tallapoosa County Courthouse steps in Dadeville.
During a rampage against Black members of Camp Hill, Mary Lizzie Norris was shot and killed by Albert Huey in 1947. Norris was five months pregnant at the time.
Williams-Cole also noted the plan would be to change the street name as well as place two historical markers — one near the road and another by the town’s municipal complex.
“It’s nothing against anybody on Old 280,” Williams-Cole said during his response to some of the public comments. “But what it is about is what is right. I believe if somebody died for me to live a better life and a better existence and that story is not told, I am going to make sure it is told.”
Burns said she understands the importance of preserving Black history, but Gray’s murder was on the outskirts of Camp Hill almost in Waverly. Johnny Caldwell and Ezell Woodyard-Smith, two residents, also supported Burns' point about the location of Gray’s death and both said they have heard different stories regarding Gray than the one presented in the meeting.
Old 280 resident Pamela Taylor said she would like for these two individuals to be honored but in a different way than changing the name of Old 280. Taylor said an additional issue she has had with the renaming proposal is residents received no notice.
“We didn’t get any kind of notification,” she said. “It was on the town’s page. A lot of people don’t have access to Facebook and the internet.”
Camp Hill resident Jean Mosely spoke in favor of the Gray-Norris Memorial Highway proposal and what it means long term for Camp Hill’s history in having these two individuals recognized.
After the public comments, the mayor made a motion for the proposed renaming of Old 280 Rd. The motion was not seconded, the motion died and was not taken to a vote. Old 280 Rd. remains Old 280 Rd.
In other action, the Camp Hill Town Council:
Approved Feb. 21 council meeting minutes.
Approved updated the operating procedure manual.
Tabled discussion regarding the Alumni Day wristbands.
A live recording of the March 6 town council meeting is available on the Town of Camp Hill Facebook page. The next regular town council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 20.