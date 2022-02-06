A recent report on the impacts of climate change state by state suggests that Thursday's weather could become commonplace.
The NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information report released last month forecasts "increases in the frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall" in its summary of Alabama. But while downpours are projected to increase, the overall change in annual precipitation remains uncertain as the state sits in a "transition zone" between a projected rainier north and east and drier southwest. In other words, intense periods of rainfall may be offset by heightened periods of drought.
With rising sea levels, "nuisance floods," or those exceeding the minimum threshold for minor impacts, are also expected to become more frequent, which will cause infrastructure damage, road closures and overflowing storm drains.
So far, however, Alabama has yet to see a net temperature increase since 1900, "one of the few areas globally to experience no net warming," the report states. Hypotheses as to why include a number of localized factors, like changes in air temperature due to forest regrowth, but according to NOAA, Alabamians shouldn't count on being on the exception for long.
"Warming is projected despite the lack of a long-term temperature trend because the increased warming influence of greenhouse gases will become greater than the natural variations that have dominated Alabama’s temperature climate," the report states.
While too early to be statistically significant, the last two years have been rainier in central Alabama. According to the National Weather Service, the Birmingham area recorded 73.1 inches of rain in 2020 and 70.4 in 2021; an average year yields 56.6 inches. Alexander City, meanwhile, recorded 84.9 inches of rain in 2020, compared to a 57-inch average (the year 2021 is missing three months of data).