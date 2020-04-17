Screen Shot 2020-04-17 at 8.25.55 PM.png

Confirmed COVID-19 case numbers for local counties have not changed since Thursday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Tallapoosa County still has 160 positive cases while Coosa County has 20 and Elmore County has 54. Statewide, confirmed cases are now at 4,572, which is an increase of 116 since Friday morning.

ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 396.4 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County at 709.7. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.

Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 remains at 187.6 while Elmore County's is 66.5.

Elmore County added one reported death Friday but it has not been confirmed to have been from COVID-19 at this time, and Coosa County's confirmed death count remains at one.

As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.

Across the state, there are 151 reported deaths and 96 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 594 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.

Since March 13, there have been 247 patients in intensive care units and 148 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 234 employees and 278 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 723 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested postive.

Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 37,848 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 519 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 60 in Coosa County and 722 in Elmore County. 

ADPH demographic statistics show the majority of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been 19 to 64 years old (72.7%), not Hispanic or Latino (78.92%) female and white (46.92%). See the full statistics below.

Death demographics from ADPH show the majority of people who die from COVID-19 have been male (58.8%), 65 or older (73.2%) and not Hispanic or Latino (86.6%). Most deaths have been black people (50.5%) while 45.4% have been white.

See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 8:15 p.m. below: 

Autauga County: 
26 confirmed cases

362 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Baldwin County: 
103 confirmed cases

1,300 total tests
2 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Barbour County: 
15 confirmed cases

147 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Bibb County: 
23 confirmed cases

239 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Blount County: 
20 confirmed cases

207 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Bullock County: 
8 confirmed cases

57 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Butler County: 
16 confirmed cases

102 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Calhoun County: 
63 confirmed cases

588 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Chambers County: 
236 confirmed cases

692 total tests
11 reported deaths
11 died from illness

Cherokee County: 
12 confirmed cases

86 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Chilton County: 
37 confirmed cases

255 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Choctaw County: 
13 confirmed cases

73 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Clarke County: 
24 confirmed cases

210 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Clay County: 
14 confirmed cases

104 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Cleburne County: 
12 confirmed cases

47 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Coffee County: 
50 confirmed cases

295 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Colbert County: 
13 confirmed cases

398 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Conecuh County: 
8 confirmed cases

72 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Coosa County: 
20 confirmed cases

60 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Covington County: 
19 confirmed cases

207 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Crenshaw County: 
5 confirmed cases

163 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Cullman County: 
53 confirmed cases

417 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Dale County: 
14 confirmed cases

154 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Dallas County: 
21 confirmed cases

250 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

DeKalb County: 
34 confirmed cases

306 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Elmore County: 
54 confirmed cases

722 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Escambia County: 
14 confirmed cases

212 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Etowah County: 
88 confirmed cases

605 total tests
8 reported deaths
7 died from illness

Fayette County: 
4 confirmed cases

153 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Franklin County: 
18 confirmed cases

225 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Geneva County: 
2 confirmed cases

87 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Greene County: 
24 confirmed cases

68 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Hale County: 
22 confirmed cases

125 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Henry County: 
16 confirmed cases

100 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Houston County: 
64 confirmed cases

460 total tests
3 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Jackson County: 
32 confirmed cases

225 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Jefferson County: 
645 confirmed cases

6,865 total tests
24 reported deaths
14 died from illness

Lamar County: 
7 confirmed cases

123 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lauderdale County: 
23 confirmed cases

753 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Lawrence County: 
8 confirmed cases

192 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lee County: 
300 confirmed cases

1,839 total tests
13 reported deaths
10 died from illness

Limestone County: 
40 confirmed cases

643 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lowndes County: 
25 confirmed cases

85 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Macon County: 
24 confirmed cases

169 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Madison County: 
216 confirmed cases

2,111 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness

Marengo County: 
24 confirmed cases

251 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Marion County: 
62 confirmed cases

451 total tests
5 reported deaths
3 died from illness

Marshall County: 
123 confirmed cases

607 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Mobile County: 
627 confirmed cases

3,172 total tests
25 reported deaths
16 died from illness

Monroe County: 
7 confirmed cases

111 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Montgomery County: 
207 confirmed cases

1,610 total tests
5 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Morgan County: 
47 confirmed cases

544 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Perry County: 
9 confirmed cases

83 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Pickens County: 
32 confirmed cases

204 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Pike County: 
29 confirmed cases

310 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Randolph County: 
51 confirmed cases

143 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness

Russell County: 
35 confirmed cases

263 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

St. Clair County: 
52 confirmed cases

472 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Shelby County: 
248 confirmed cases

1,776 total tests
8 reported deaths
5 died from illness

Sumter County: 
33 confirmed cases

93 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Talladega County: 
42 confirmed cases

581 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Tallapoosa County: 
160 confirmed cases

519 total tests
9 reported deaths
5 died from illness

Tuscaloosa County: 
153 confirmed cases

2,046 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Walker County: 
83 confirmed cases

464 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Washington County: 
14 confirmed cases

77 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Wilcox County: 
40 confirmed cases

117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Winston County: 
9 confirmed cases

211 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

