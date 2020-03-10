The Alexander City Police Department is investigating a call of shots fired outside Walmart on Saturday evening.

ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said no one was injured after a single shot was fired outside the store. Easterwood said it appears an argument from months ago amongst two individuals rekindled inside Walmart about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“They started to argue again inside the store,” Easterwood said. “Employees asked them to leave the premises.”

The argument continued outside in the parking lot when an individual pulled a gun out.

“A weapon was pulled out and discharged into the air,” Easterwood said. “The person who fired the weapon ran.”

Easterwood said a shell casing was recovered outside the store.

Easterwood said menacing was the probable charge and no arrests have been made in the case. The incident remains under investigation.

