New Style Church, known inside and outside the congregation for its drive-thru food banks that feed thousands, held its inaugural service at the church's new Alexander City campus.
Church leaders Pastor Ivan Harris and his wife Tammy welcomed new and familiar faces to the 12:30 service Sunday, some of whom came from the Equality service — where New Style Church has its flagship campus — earlier that morning. Congregants joined in-person at the new Cherokee Road location as well as via Facebook livestream.
"We're launching our new campus here in the Alexander City community," Harris said, following a performance by girls praise dance group Praise Up. "We want you to feel at home."
He then launched into his opening sermon, an introduction to a 10-part series touching on each of the church's core values.
"Today I'm going to lay a foundation, because we can't talk about core values if we don't understand what core values are," Harris said. "What does core values mean? 'A basic and foundational belief.'"
Part one of the series next week will be on culture — "What is the culture in the kingdom of God?" Harris asked. "The culture in the kingdom of God is 'whosoever will, let them come.'"
In keeping with that culture, New Style Church, a non-denominational Christian church, has a laid-back atmosphere. "We welcome people of all races, ages and backgrounds, as our doors are open to everyone," its promotional flyer reads. "We encourage you to come as you are as we don't have a dress code. God is not concerned with your outside appearance, he just wants your heart!"
The new space will allow the church to expand its charity program with an on-site food bank that will open in November. Harris will continue to hold Sunday service in Equality at 10:30 before heading over to Alex City at 12:30.