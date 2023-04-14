4th quarter
Buy Now

4th Quarter Sportz Bar and Lounge will be opening up no later than May 1. Owners Toni and Stephen Thomas said they hope this brings another fun, relaxing hangout spot to the community.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

It will be hard to miss a sports game while in the 4th Quarter Sportz Bar and Lounge.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you