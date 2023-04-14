It will be hard to miss a sports game while in the 4th Quarter Sportz Bar and Lounge.
No matter where people sit, at the bar or in the lounge, they can see a TV, owners Stephen and Toni Thomas said.
4th Quarter, which is supposed to open later this month in the building across from Strand Park, has a total of 12 televisions with four behind the bar, two on the bar’s back wall above the front doors. The rest are divided between any nook or cranny needed, including a roll-out TV for an outside seating area.
“If you can’t see the television that means you got something going on with your eyes because there is no blind spot in here,” Stephen said. “Wherever you sit there’s a television in your eyesight.”
As far as hearing games, 4th Quarter have set up the bar so people can connect their phones to a given television’s audio through the app Tunity. This will allow customers to listen to a game without having to fight through noise of the crowd or multiple games at one time.
Not only will the bar have multiple sports playing and viewing options, but it will also feature two pool tables, a karaoke stage and a lounge, which can be rented for private events.
“We saw the need for an adult hang-out spot in the community,” Toni said.
The two said they will have food and drink options in order to promote 4th Quarter as a spot to hangout and relax. There will be wings, fries, pizza, hot dogs and other bar food. For adult drinks, there will be beer, including draft beer, as well as wine and mixed drinks.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stephen said he believes it’s important to have something for everyone — whether that’s the sports played or the drinks served.
“If we don’t have (a drink), all they have to do is tell me,” Stephen said. “I promise I will get it as long as it is sold by the State of Alabama.”
For the past 20 years, Toni and Stephen have been coming to Alexander City to visit Toni’s parents, but in the last few months they have made it their home.
Stephen said opening up a business like this has been a dream for a long time, and when the opportunity came, he knew he needed to jump on it.
“I always said when I retire this is the place I want to be, right in Alexander City because the people are really friendly and I enjoy it — just coming here,” Stephen said. “Love the location, love the place and love the people.”
With the business being next to Strand Park, Toni said people can come in, get a drink, watch the park’s activities and listen to any music being played.
“This will be the social melting pot,” she said.
4th Quarter will open no later than May 1. The couple are deciding on an opening date, but they hope for a soft opening Friday then plan for the official grand opening Saturday.
The operating hours are tentatively Wednesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Stephen said the hours may change based on the community’s feedback.