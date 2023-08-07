rockford pharmacy
Buy Now

After years of having no pharmacy, Rockford Pharmacy opened last month. The pharmacy will having its grand opening in the coming months.

 Abigail Murphy / The Outlook

Rockford has not had a pharmacy in the past seven years, until the Rockford Pharmacy opened two weeks ago.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you