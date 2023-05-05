After a successful debut in 2022, the D.A.R.E Public Safety Fun Day will return once again later this month.
The Alexander City Police Department in conjunction with the Alexander City S.A.F.E. Program will host the 2nd Annual D.A.R.E Fun Day on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to Corporal Tyler Lashley, a school resource officer (SRO) at Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary, the event will occur at the Splash Pad at Charles E. Bailey, Sr. Sportplex, and among just some of the festivities will include water slides, an inflatable obstacle course, laser tag and arcade games.
Lashley has served as a SRO for two years and a police officer with the Alexander City Police Department for nearly a decade, and said the event spawned as a way for police and SROs to celebrate the end of a school year with the students, who they serve and protect everyday.
“Myself and other school resource officers got together and thought it'd be cool to have just a day close to the end of the school year where the community could come out and have fun,” he said.
According to Lashley, between 800 and 900 people attended in 2022, and said they are hoping for similar turnout this year.
“We were so nervous because we were afraid that we put all this time and effort and money into doing this event, and we were just worried that nobody was gonna show up, and it turned out to be great,” he said. “We just want to be sure we have the same turnout this year.”
He described the role of a school resource officer as encompassing more than just law enforcement or school security.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“You are more than just being a police officer. You’re a mentor,” he said. “Some of these kids look up to you as a role model. In our opinion, you have to start with the youth, and then as they grow older, they remember stuff like this, and hopefully it makes a difference.”
He added events like the D.A.R.E Fun Day serve this mission and promote positive interactions with law enforcement.
“We don't want to just make connections through just D.A.R.E, but we want to make connections with the community and the police. We want to bridge the gap between us and the community,” he said.
Lashley said he and other officers are looking forward to the day and interacting with the community’s youth in an enjoyable manner.
“I got it approved where we could have some of the police officers be there and be able to interact with the kids like down water slides or going through an obstacle course. We just want to show him that we're just like them, and are kids at heart,” he said.
Admission is free to the public. Food and beverages will be provided.