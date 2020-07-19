Over 1,600 more new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last day.
There have been 65,865 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which is an increase of 1,685 in the last 24 hours. Data shows there have been 3,754 new reported confirmed cases in the state over the weekend.
In the last 14 days, there have been 21,965 new confirmed cases and 168,319 tested.
Additionally, there are 1,146 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
ADPH is labeling Tallapoosa and Elmore counties as moderate risk categories and Coosa County as being in the high risk category.
Tallapoosa County added six new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 696 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tallapoosa County has 72 COVID-19 deaths to rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are now 22 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 95 new cases and 1,110 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added two new cases since Saturday, now at 71 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are now two probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 12 new cases and 171 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 23 new cases in the last day, now at 1,245 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 27 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 36 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 315 new cases 2,713 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 584,387 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 671 had been tested in Coosa County, 9,114 in Elmore County and 5,960 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,254 deaths due to COVID-19 and 33 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 29,736 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 7,782 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH, but has not changed since Thursday afternoon.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 1 p.m. Sunday:
|Jefferson
|8640
|99160
|183
|Mobile
|6017
|51476
|161
|Montgomery
|5057
|26296
|124
|Madison
|3462
|44290
|14
|Tuscaloosa
|3152
|29575
|55
|Marshall
|2335
|14178
|19
|Shelby
|2208
|26114
|27
|Lee
|1993
|16017
|38
|Baldwin
|1914
|22857
|14
|Morgan
|1664
|13158
|10
|Etowah
|1307
|13235
|15
|DeKalb
|1292
|8048
|7
|Elmore
|1245
|9114
|27
|Walker
|1237
|9143
|50
|Dallas
|1117
|6273
|13
|Franklin
|1020
|4591
|16
|Russell
|909
|5722
|0
|Limestone
|844
|7635
|5
|Houston
|834
|12021
|8
|Autauga
|823
|5719
|20
|Cullman
|808
|8327
|7
|St. Clair
|790
|10015
|4
|Calhoun
|768
|10200
|6
|Lauderdale
|748
|9677
|8
|Chambers
|734
|4053
|33
|Colbert
|728
|6374
|9
|Tallapoosa
|696
|5960
|72
|Butler
|679
|2792
|32
|Escambia
|613
|3914
|13
|Talladega
|580
|8254
|8
|Jackson
|561
|7354
|3
|Pike
|537
|4020
|6
|Covington
|535
|3896
|16
|Coffee
|531
|4817
|4
|Dale
|512
|4464
|3
|Lowndes
|512
|1654
|23
|Barbour
|472
|2578
|3
|Chilton
|463
|3987
|3
|Blount
|441
|4613
|1
|Marengo
|419
|3278
|11
|Marion
|418
|2924
|16
|Hale
|397
|2794
|23
|Bullock
|393
|1543
|10
|Clarke
|383
|3066
|7
|Wilcox
|345
|1617
|9
|Winston
|343
|2972
|8
|Perry
|320
|2047
|3
|Randolph
|317
|2116
|10
|Sumter
|317
|1606
|13
|Monroe
|312
|2679
|3
|Pickens
|302
|2319
|7
|Conecuh
|284
|1330
|9
|Bibb
|265
|2634
|2
|Macon
|254
|1814
|10
|Choctaw
|237
|830
|12
|Greene
|220
|1210
|9
|Washington
|208
|1556
|9
|Henry
|189
|1728
|3
|Lawrence
|184
|1750
|0
|Cherokee
|166
|1911
|7
|Crenshaw
|156
|1429
|3
|Geneva
|143
|2035
|0
|Lamar
|129
|1305
|1
|Fayette
|119
|1659
|5
|Clay
|117
|1194
|2
|Cleburne
|79
|799
|1
|Coosa
|71
|671
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A