Some residents of Chapman Healthcare Center in Alexander City have been transported to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Chapman Healthcare, managed by Prime Management, reported its first case of COVID-19 after receiving test results Friday then began testing other residents.
“We had more positive test results come in Tuesday,” Prime Management’s Brantley Newton said. “We have transferred all of those residents to a quarantine unit at Lake Martin Community Hospital.”
Newton did not release the number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but said it wasn't many.
“It’s a small group,” Newton said. “They were all on the same hallway as the first case.”
Chapman Healthcare has been operating since 1963 in Alexander City and is licensed to operate 188 beds in its skilled nursing facility. It is also licensed to operate 46 beds in its adjoining assisted living facility. Prime Management also manages Dadeville Healthcare with 144 beds in a skilled nursing facility.
Newton said staff continues to tests and tests results from other residents are due back Thursday and Friday.
“We are still testing and awaiting results on some,” Newton said. “We have notified the families of the residents of the ones who tested positive and have been transferred.”
Chapman administrator Ashleigh Taylor said in a statement Saturday the healthcare center has been exercising extreme caution long before the first positive COVID-19 test.
“The staff at Chapman Healthcare Center has been working very hard to care for all of our residents during this difficult and unprecedented time,” Taylor said. “Before the (first) resident developed symptoms, Chapman Healthcare Center had implemented safety measures to limit our residents' exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce the chance of infection.
“After receiving confirmation of the positive test, we contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health and Tallapoosa County Department of Health and began implementing additional protocols to help ensure the safety of our residents and employees.”