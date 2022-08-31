Meet the Teacher: Jeremy Freeman

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
In a few sentences, please tell us about yourself.
I really enjoy teaching and coaching young men and women. I have been working with young people ever since I was 19 years old. I am passionate about my job and believe in each and every one of my students.
What do you enjoy about teaching?
I just love creating new relationships and focusing on new goals with each student.
What is something most people don’t know about you?
That I love to cook in my spare time.
What is one thing that you want your students to remember about you?
I would want to be remembered as the teacher who always had time to listen.
If you could give advice to other teachers, what would it be?
I would advise each teacher to earn the respect of each student. If the student can be confident with respect, the child will learn even better from the teacher.
