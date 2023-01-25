During the year of the pandemic, many businesses and ordinary activities shutdown. Dr. Wendy Holder, Alexander City dentist, decided to try something different.
With the practice able to see patients again, she passed out forms about family recipes. She told the patients when she sees them again in six months, she would like it returned and filled out with a story.
“We wanted little memories. And then we asked some of the children if they would give us how you cook and we said, ‘don't prompt them,’” Holder said. “One of them said ‘you go to Tractor Supply, and you buy a bag of cookies.’ So we wrote that in there.”
Slowly, the practice collected the recipes from patients, friends and anyone who was open to it. During the spare moments, staff members were sorting through recipes and following up with patients about their recipe forms.
Other community members got involved too. Mary Lee Radney proofed the book in its entirety and Scott Riley, owner of Service Printing & Office Supply, printed the completed books.
“I had no clue it would be such an undertaking, but with lots of help. It's easy and it was fun,” Holder said. “But I'm not an editor or writer. The stories were hilarious, and we left them in their own vernacular — their own words.”
Holder said they have some healthy meals, some not so healthy meals, meals for liquid diets for those who may be recovering from an operation and some from different countries.
The book was published in December of 2021 and was titled “Quarantine Cuisine.” The cookbook was also dedicated to Meals on Wheels with all of the proceeds going straight to the organization.
Through working with Linda Boone, director of Alexander City Meals on Wheels, they distribute the cookbook to other businesses and practices. They printed 600 books total and they have about 50 left. The books are on sale for $10, but Holder said plenty of people have donated more.
Meals on Wheels got started in 1989 for the Alexander City chapter. Their focus is to provide meals to elderly and disabled people in the community.
Boone said the pandemic created multiple challenges for Meals on Wheels.
“We had to find additional sources to continue to provide daily nutritional meals to our Meals on Wheels recipients,” she said. “Our cost to provide these meals was significantly increased.”
Boone said Holder’s cookbooks have been a help in alleviating these costs and “could not be more thankful for her kindness and generosity.”
Boone said the delivery process also provides these individuals with social connection, which is an important aspect alongside nutrition.
Holder said she hopes this book can be the catalyst for other individuals, organizations or businesses to get involved with Meals on Wheels.
“In the pandemic, my older patients are scared to get out. They're scared to go to the store. If they didn't have Meals on Wheels, some of them that were dependent upon it, what would happen to them?” Holder said. “They couldn't go anywhere. They were homebound and I think Meals on Wheels was there for them.”
Holder said they also had a former staff member who was living with cancer, and she needed a sponsor through Meals on Wheels for just $37 a month.
“We sponsored her as long as she was alive, and nobody tells people about that — that Meals on Wheels has that need,” she said.
The remaining books are still available through Dr. Wendy Holder’s practice off of Airport Drive.