Wendy holder
Buy Now

Dr. Wendy Holder showcases her cookbook with all the proceeds going to meals on wheels.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

During the year of the pandemic, many businesses and ordinary activities shutdown. Dr. Wendy Holder, Alexander City dentist, decided to try something different.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you