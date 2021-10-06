A major high school band competition, a large event at the Wellborn Musclecar Museum and let's not forget a major weekend for college football, but some city employees were called into work after a large sewer line developed a leak.
“The sewer department worked all weekend, Saturday and Sunday,” Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird told the council Monday night. “A line ruptured between Trussell Road and Coley Creek Road.”
The area of the leak is not easily accessible but city employees had a little luck and lots of perseverance on their side.
“Luckily it had not rained recently,” Baird said. “In that low area, it was still really bad. It rained two weeks ago and washed out some of the creek crossings. They had to bring in dozers and rock and gravel to get to the leak.
“Every time they would dig over two feet the water would fill it up. They were continually fighting it. They got it under control. They got it fixed.”
Baird and councilmembers thanked city employees at Monday’s council meeting for going above and beyond to repair the sewer line over the weekend.
The council gave the Alexander City Board of Education the property around Alexander City Middle School. The property and buildings were the site of the city’s old gas department.
Baird issued proclamations declaring Oct. 7 as Coach Rob Day in honor of retired Benjamin Russell softball coach and athletic director Pam Robinson and for Public Power Week this week.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 20 meeting
• Approved a resolution granting an additional easement to Alabama Power to allow electrical service to Oakleigh Crossing Apartments
• Authorized a procurement contract for Services to Aging Consumers under Title III of the Older Americans Act with the East Alabama Planning Commission. The program serves meals to the elderly through the city’s nutrition center at the Bud Porch Center.
• Authorized an annual contract with Tallapoosa County for the housing of city prisoners at the Tallapoosa County Jail
• Approved a request for a memorial cancer walk in honor of Arlinda Marbury Goodman for Oct. 16
• Approved a request for the Benjamin Russell Homecoming parade for Oct. 15
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* A portion of central Alabama, including the following areas,
Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph,
Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker and
Winston.
* Through Thursday morning.
* Periods of heavy rain possible across much of Central Alabama
through tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will produce locally
heavy rainfall at times, which could lead to flash flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are forecast, with
locally higher amounts. Some areas have received 2 to 6 inches the
past few days. These areas will be even more prone to flooding as
the ground has become saturated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&