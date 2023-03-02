While Arbor Day is not until next month, the Tallapoosa County Master Gardener Association decided to celebrate early with a free tree giveaway.
The giveaway is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at River Bank and Trust in Alexander City. Plus, it is first come, first serve while supplies last.
Jennifer Gregory, a leadership committee member for Tallapoosa County Master Gardener, said it is all about providing trees as well as information about tree planting care.
“We just want to promote trees within our community and what it does for the environment,” Gregory said.
During the giveaway there will be nine different trees to choose from including Red Maple, Dogwood, Silver Maple, Shumard Oak, Overcup Oak, Nuttall Oak, White Oak, Willow Oak and Pin Oak. Gregory said there are roughly 900 trees with 100 trees of each variety to give away.
“We will have a sign that gives you a description of each tree and people are limited to five trees total,” she said. “One variety, which is Dogwood, is a high demand tree because everyone loves a white dogwood. It will be limited to two trees.”
In addition to the master gardeners, she said Alabama Power will be out there going over Right Plant, Right Place.
“Right Plant, Right Place is you don't want to put trees under a power line,” Gregory said. “If you got a willow or some of these oaks, you want to make sure you got the property and the right distance from a house.”
Once an individual picks up his or her trees, Gregory said to put it in the ground as soon as possible for the best growth opportunities. The next key step to planting a tree is being cautious of how deep the hole is. She said if the hole is too deep then the tree may be subjected to being overwatered, and it takes about a year for a tree to establish a solid root base.
Gregory said the hope is to continue this giveaway in the future and it’s possible it will start at an earlier date next year giving more time for the trees to grow before the summer heat kicks in.
In addition to the giveaway, the Tallapoosa County Master Gardener Association also hosts rose seminars, gardening presentations and plants around the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.
For updates on the Tallapoosa County Master Gardener Association, information can be found on its Facebook page.
