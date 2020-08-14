An Alexander City man walked through a security checkpoint at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex carrying three grams of crystal meth and a meth pipe.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, the Dadeville Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department responded to the call from the annex in Alexander City in reference to the drugs. Law enforcement arrested William Ryan Rape, 37, of Alexander City and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tallapoosa County Court Security Officers detained Rape before he was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail.
According to court records, Rape was out of jail on a $5,000 bond for possession of a controlled substance from an April 27 incident.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony and if found guilty Rape could go to prison for one to five years.