Jack Frost might be nipping at some noses, but Downtown Alexander City is having a market to bring some holiday cheer.
This Saturday, Nov. 19, Main Street is hosting their fourth annual Holiday Market. The market will be held in the old City Hall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stacey Jeffcoat, former executive director of Main Street, said this year they moved the date for the Holiday Market up. Traditionally, the market has been held during the month of December.
She said part of this decision was “in hopes that people will come out and buy baked goods and stuff for Thanksgiving as well as gifts or decorations for Christmas.”
At the market, attendees can expect to find Christmas decorations, clothing, candles, jewelry, baked goods, jams, boiled peanuts and fall vegetables.
“We just encourage people to come out and support our local farmers and artisans and our downtown businesses,” she said.
Jeffcoat also noted that later in the holiday season they will host their Downtown Christmas alongside Alexander City Parks and Recreation. The Downtown Christmas will be on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For Downtown Christmas, Jeffcoat said Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to be in attendance as they have in years past. Additionally, they will have Polar Express Train rides, ornament decorating and Frosty’s playground.
“It’s just a fun day to come downtown and get in the Christmas spirit,” Jeffcoat said.
