In accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is now administering Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines in select Winn-Dixie pharmacies, including those at the Alexander City, Millbrook, Montgomery, Prattville, Selma and Wetumpka stores.
This is in addition to the Moderna bivalent boosters currently offered in select in-store pharmacies. The reformulated versions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine aim to improve protection against the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose for individuals ages 12 and older, and the Moderna bivalent vaccine is authorized for individuals ages 18 and older. The new boosters are available for eligible age groups two months after completing their primary vaccination series or their last booster vaccine.
In a media statement, the grocery store parent company stated it is also offering up to $20 in free groceries as a vaccine incentive. To receive the free grocery offer, customers can get a flu vaccine (free with most insurances) along with their Pfizer or Moderna bivalent vaccine during the same visit to receive a voucher for $20 in free groceries. See pharmacy for details.
The grocer is offering online appointments and convenient walk-upsfor Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters and encourages qualified individuals to www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates including pharmacy locations, available appointments, frequently asked questions and guidance to support the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
“SEG continues to work diligently to keep appointment availability updated online in real time as additional vaccines are regularly received or due to cancellations,” the statement read. “SEG appreciates the flexibility, kindness and respect for other shoppers and associates shown by its customers, and asks for their continued cooperation to keep communities safe and healthy. “
SEG is also continuing its availability of Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir oral antiviral medications to eligible patients in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie pharmacies to be used in the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases.
Eligible patients must have received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, begin treatment within five days of symptom onset and have a prescription from their doctor or health care provider to qualify to receive the oral treatments.
