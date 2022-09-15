Winn Dixie
Four of the company's Alabama stores are participating in the vaccine rollout. 

 

In accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is now administering Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines in select Winn-Dixie pharmacies, including those at the Alexander City, Millbrook, Montgomery, Prattville, Selma and Wetumpka stores.

