This week, teachers across Tallapoosa County received special recognition as a part of Teacher Appreciation Week, with county school districts hosting events to honor local educators.
Alexander City Schools Public Relations Specialist Jessica Sanford noted this year’s celebrations as especially significant given that teachers have gone above and beyond the line of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.
“We tried to make this year fun for our teachers because with COVID over the last few years, we haven't been able to celebrate our teachers the way that they deserve to be celebrated and so this year, we really worked hard as a district to come up with various treats and events,” Sanford said.
All of the district’s schools participated in the festivities, with many incorporating themes into each day so that teachers could express their fun and creative side.
For instance, Alexander City Middle School hosted ‘Soda Pop and Popcorn’, during which teachers adorned costumes and impersonated their favorite movie characters.
At Jim Pearson Elementary School, one of the school district’s parent-teacher organizations created hand bags for teachers while the Benjamin Russell faculty enjoyed lunch at General's Cafe in New Site.
As an additional token of appreciation, the Alexander City Board of Education provided free lunch from Firetruck Barbecue to all of the district's faculty and staff.
Members of the community also joined in recognizing local educators as the Alexander City United Methodist Church donated biscuits to every single school in the district throughout the week.
All together, Sanford described the gestures as heartwarming and a reminder of the value educators bring to communities.
“It's just been a week filled with treats and tokens of appreciation for our teachers that made them feel special because our teachers, faculty, and staff are just the heart of our school system and we wanted to make sure that they know how grateful we as a district are for them,” she said.
Tallapoosa County Schools also celebrated teachers this week as individual schools organized a wide range of festivities, Deputy Superintendent Casey Davis said.
For instance, students at Horseshoe Bend Elementary had the opportunity to express their appreciation and present thematic gifts each day to their teachers.
“On Monday, it was to show you're the biggest fan of your teacher and write them a note, and then on Tuesday, they brought teachers their favorite candy, and then Wednesday it was their favorite drink so just little things like that to make them feel special,” Davis said.
Local churches and the school district’s PTO groups also provided little bags with treats to school faculty that included baked goods.
Ultimately, Davis sees Teacher Appreciation Week as a morale booster for educators, especially with all that teachers have undertaken during the pandemic.
“It does good to know that their community values them and the job that they do because they have gone above and beyond to do those jobs because they love children and they want to see children succeed,” Davis said.