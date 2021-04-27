From the time they opened the small lunch spot in 2019, Carib Kitchen owners Dianne and Reyard Khan haven't had to employ anyone apart from their own children.
For the last four weeks, however, the Trinidadian restaurant has been inundated with letters from the Alabama Department of Labor requesting information on previous employees who had filed for unemployment benefits, including earnings and why they were terminated.
So far Carib Kitchen has received 15 letters regarding 12 different supposed former employees. According to the couple, the names don't ring a bell in the slightest.
"I don't know any of these people," Dianne said.
The latest letter which arrived on Saturday told Carib Kitchen their response was due Monday. Without an employer response, the Department of Labor may make its determination of benefits based on solely information provided by the person who filed the claim.
However, as Monday is "Confederate Memorial Day" for Alabama state employees, the Department of Labor could not be reached by phone.
Dianne wants an explanation.
"I don't know what it is; maybe you can figure it out," she told The Outlook. "Because we haven't had anybody know what it is to help us. Even the police don't know what it is that's going on."
Dianne said she tried to notify the Department of Labor they were not her employees using the website listed, to no avail.
"When you go (to the website) the link is either broken or it goes nowhere, which is suspicious," she said.
The website listed leads to State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) E-response, Alabama's unemployment insurance data entry website. Despite a misspelling of the word "similar," all information included in the letters and on the envelopes, including addresses and phone numbers, is consistent with the Alabama Department of Labor website.
Dianne said Reyard repeatedly tried calling two different Department of Labor phone numbers but no one picked up.
While the letters are ostensibly legitimate, the individual (or individuals) filing the claims is likely not. According to the IRS, state departments of labor have seen a surge in fraudulent unemployment claims filed with stolen identities. Organized crime rings use the stolen names and social security numbers to collect unemployment benefits in multiple states.
Since those who lost jobs between April 4 and July 25, 2020 are also eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, fraudulent unemployment claims for that time period is also considered disaster fraud. Apparently, unemployment identity theft has been such a problem during the COVID-19 pandemic that the U.S. Department of Justice's National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) has its own type-in complaint form.
As unemployment benefits are paid by the state, not businesses, such a scheme would only affect the Khans' pocketbooks indirectly as taxpayers. The real victims would be the individuals whose identities were stolen, especially once the IRS tries to tax them for the unemployment benefits they never received.
As far as the Khans are aware, they're the only Alexander City business that's been targeted.
"I just want to know, why us?" Dianne asked.