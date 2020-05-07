While mental health should always be a strong focus for an individual’s overall well-being, this current global pandemic has created even more struggles for more people.
As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, licensed professional counselor Annette Bohannon with Central Alabama Counseling reminds everyone while people can’t choose their circumstances, they can choose their responses to those circumstances.
“Our mental well-being becomes a tool in the face of crisis,” Bohannon said. “So we need to work on it daily and not wait until there is a crisis to work on our mental health.”
When the coronavirus pandemic first become prevalent in the area, Bohannon said she initially saw a decrease in clients because she had to switch to telehealth, which some people aren’t comfortable with for a variety of reasons. But as time has go on, she’s seen an increase.
“It’s everything from depression and anxiety to just not being able to control their thoughts and fears about everything,” Bohannon said. “People are having relationship issues and financial issues but the isolation and loneliness, the disconnect from family and friends — life as they knew it has changed.”
Bohannon said clients’ ages have not been a predictor of who has the most stress because everyone is experiencing similar situations.
“I’ve worked on shifting (my clients’) focus on how negatively impacted they’ve been by all this and asked what their strengths are,” she said. “What about support systems? I encourage the practice of gratitude — not just, ‘I’m thankful for my house or my children,’ but even the little things.”
For people already facing various struggles and life events that have thrown them for a loop, the current circumstances could have just exacerbated that.
For anyone feeling lonely, Bohannon suggests being proactive and reaching out to someone, even scheduling time daily to do so.
“I’ve had discussions about how they feel and sometimes once they’ve shared that with someone else, they find out those folks are dealing with the same kind of thing,” Bohannon said.
Another tip for battling negative thoughts during this unprecedented time is volunteering if and where it’s possible to take the focus off the individual and put it on how he or she can help someone else.
Also concentrating on what can be done such as healthy eating, getting sleep and exercising are all ways to maintain mental health.
“I encourage people to keep a journal to help maintain their perspective,” Bohannon said. “At some point they’re going to not remember everything during this time and there will be some positives that the journal might help them remember. More accurately, it could be a resource that if they can identify strengths for this, they can look back and say, ‘I tried that and it helped.’”
Bohannon said it’s also important to practice self-compassion during this time.
“It goes along with general mental health and where we place our focus whether it’s on the negative or the positive,” Bohannon said.
Taking mental check-ins throughout the day to stay in the moment can help someone refocus his or her wandering mind and anxious thoughts.
“Stay in the moment,” Bohannon said. “Not that we shouldn’t have goal or plans but when I do that and focus on just eating my breakfast, for example, instead of an appointment I have later in the day, I feel decompression. I like to sprinkle it throughout the day.”
Some of the results of changing the new normal due to the COVID-19 crisis will likely manifest more into the future, according to Bohannon.
“So many people just went into survival mode and the hype over the lack of fill in the blank, whatever it is, it just overwhelmed them,” she said. “I think it’s kind of a two-sided viewpoint for me. I tend to be more optimistic and I don’t see this as all good or all bad. I think we will see some changes. The new normal is going to be a historical perspective I think.”
How education is conducted will likely take a turn and Bohannon said some parents might even choose to homeschool.
“I’ve interacted with a significant number of parents who while they’re struggling with the academic component, they’re so relieved to not have the social component,” Bohannon said. “The bullying and the need to fit in, I think we might see more parents motivated to be more involved because I’ve had at least two clients that said honestly their child has done so much better at home, like a new kid.”
For those children who have made progress not having to face peer pressure and social situations, Bohannon said the focus then would be figuring out how to maintain that when the time comes to go back to school.
It’s the same thing for work situations and everyone’s impact is different from essential workers to the unemployed or self-employed and others who still can’t work based on Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer-at-home order.
Essential workers, especially those on the front line, may face struggles long after the pandemic has cleared because in this moment they have to stay fixated on doing their jobs.
“I think we will see down the road more and more of those people impacted,” Bohannon said. “They’ve got to get it done, function and be there. We’re talking a lot about the impact of it without talking about the sacrifices. That’s the other struggle. People will be dealing with it for a long time.”
Also for people unable to have their wedding ceremonies, be there when a loved one dies or sit with a child having cancer treatments, for example, those sacrifices could have an impact on mental health well into the future.
“I just encourage people to tell those they love that they do and to tell them more often,” Bohannon said. “And if I’m the person hurting, then reach out and ask for help. Don’t be embarrassed and think there is something wrong with doing that.”